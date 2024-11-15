Ranchero Announces Debt Settlement Transaction

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2024 - Ranchero Gold Corp. ("Ranchero" or the "Company") (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce that has entered into a debt settlement agreement with William Pincus (the "Creditor"), a former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in respect of the total amount of US$55,000 and Cdn$98,200 (collectively, the "Debt") owed to the Creditor for services provided to the Company and its subsidiary, to be settled as follows:

(a) US$55,000 to be paid by the Company to the Creditor in cash by December 31, 2024; (b) Cdn$68,200 to be settled in 1,136,666 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to be issued to the Creditor by March 10, 2025, at a deemed issue price of Cdn$0.06 per Share; and (c) Cdn$30,000 to be settled in 330,769 Shares to be issued to the Creditor by March 10, 2025, at a deemed issue price of Cdn$0.090697 per Share.

The settlement of Cdn$98,200 of the Debt in Shares as specified above is subject to disinterested shareholder approval and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is an exploration and development company currently focused on the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project (the "Pinchi Project"). Ranchero can earn a 100% interest in the Pinchi Project, consisting of six mineral claims totaling 3,917 hectares, situated approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jesus Noriega

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jesus Noriega

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

52 1 (662) 437 8520

info@rancherogold.com

