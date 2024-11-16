Carlyle Commodities Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Quesnel Gold 1 Property

Vancouver, November 15, 2024 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC Pink: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report dated October 30, 2024 (the "Technical Report") for the Company's Quesnel Gold Project located in the Cariboo Mining Division, 30 kilometers northeast of Quesnel in Central British Columbia (the "Project"). The Company entered into an option agreement dated September 27, 2024 to acquire the Quesnel Gold Project, as previously announced by the Company on September 27, 2024 and October 4, 2024.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Warren Robb, P. Geo., a Qualified Person by the standards of National Instrument 43-101, authored the Technical Report. A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclosure

Warren Robb, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the above-mentioned Project. Mr. Robb is a member in good standing of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC) and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Robb has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in the Technical Report.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C., an option to purchase an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Quesnel Gold Project located in the Quesnel Terrane in central B.C. and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CCC", on the OTC Market under the ticker "CCCFF" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230193