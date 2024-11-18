Alta Copper Adds to Management Team

VANCOUVER, November 18, 2024 - Alta Copper Corp. (TSX:ATCU)(OTCQX:ATCUF)(BVL:ATCU) ("Alta Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates:

Appointment of Aldo Bendezú as Principal Geologist and Project Manager

Mr. Bendezú has been appointed as Principal Geologist and Project Manager of the Company's Peruvian subsidiary, Cañariaco Copper Peru S.A.C.

Mr. Bendezú is a geologist with an engineering degree from the Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Perú, and a PhD completed at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, focused on the porphyry copper system of Morococha-Toromocho, central Perú. Aldo Bendezú brings over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration, he has extensive expertise in greenfield and brownfield exploration, working with companies such as Compañía Minas Buenaventura, Placer Dome as well as other senior companies on epithermal Au, porphyry Cu, cordilleran polymetallic, and IOCG deposits. Additionally, he served as Principal Geologist for more than five years with prospecting companies Terra Pristina and Q'inti Asientos Minerales, where he generated and explored approximately 20 high-quality prospects in southern Peru containing strategic and critical metals. In addition to his corporate roles, Aldo has also served as a consultant, providing technical guidance for exploration projects and contributing to target generation for several Peruvian companies.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, CEO and Executive Chair of Alta Copper, commented: "We are extremely pleased that Aldo will be joining our team as we advance toward our drilling program in 2025. Aldo's extensive knowledge of porphyry copper system will prove invaluable as we start drilling several high priority drill targets identified in zones of high-grade copper mineralization extending to depth in Cañariaco Norte which are not included in the current mineral resource estimate. Additionally, Cañariaco Sur and Quebrada Verde porphyries will be drilled targeting extensions of known mineralization laterally and at depth and near surface geochemical anomalies and mineralization exposed in creek beds."

Alta Copper Launches Updated Website

We are pleased to report that we have updated our company's website www.altacopper.com and corporate presentation. Our primary objective during the redesign process was to create a user-friendly website to navigate all platforms and devices as the previous version of the website was outdated.

We encourage our investors to review our website and the Corporate presentation available which will be available on November 18 at: https://altacopper.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Alta-Copper-Corporate-Presentation_October.pdf.

2024 Precious Metals Summit Zurich

Giulio T. Bonifacio Executive Chair and CEO of Alta Copper recently attended the 2024 Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, while hosting the Alta Copper presentation Monday, November 11th which is currently available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qjvGXkC38o.

The Precious Metals Summit Zurich is the premier Swiss-based independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers in the precious and base metals sector.Alta Copper presented and held several meetings by-invitation-only event with a several institutional investors, accredited European investors, including portfolio managers, family offices and private wealth advisors.

About Alta Copper

Alta Copper is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 97 square km of highly prospective land located 102 km northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit and the Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4 km NE-SW trend in northern Peru's prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timeline, resources expansions and impact on PEA economics. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Alta Copper Corp.

"Giulio T. Bonifacio" Executive Chair & CEO

For further information please contact:

Giulio T. Bonifacio

gtbonifacio@altacopper.com

+1 604 318 6760

Email: info@altacopper.com

Website: www.altacopper.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Alta_Copper

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/altacopper/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AltaCopperCorp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/altacopper/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AltaCopper

SOURCE: Alta Copper Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com