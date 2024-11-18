Inomin Appoints Morten Stahl as Hydrogen Advisor

Vancouver, November 18, 2024 - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Morten Stahl as an Advisor to support the Company's hydrogen exploration initiatives.





Morten Stahl

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/230262_2024%20morten%20stahl%20-%20inomin%20mines.jpg

Morten is an entrepreneur, seasoned climate tech investor, and the founder of Natural Hydrogen Ventures, the world's first investment fund dedicated to the emerging natural hydrogen industry. The fund invests globally in early-stage private companies focused on exploration and related technologies, having recently completed its second investment in this rapidly growing sector.



He is a recognized expert with an in-depth perspective on the natural hydrogen industry, focusing on commercialization, market access, certification, technology, project financing, and investment.

Based in Denmark with his wife and three children, Morten's work and investments are guided by his mission of achieving "profitable impact." Driven by a desire to "be a good ancestor," he invests to ensure that his kids will be financially secure on a livable planet.

Morten Stahl says, "While my focus through the Natural Hydrogen Ventures fund is on private companies working within the natural hydrogen sector, I've always seen a significant role for public companies in this emerging industry. Recently, an influx of public mining and energy companies has entered natural hydrogen, bringing essential expertise and access to public capital, both of which are crucial to unlocking natural hydrogen's game-changing potential."



"I see great potential in Inomin's current projects and their plans to harness synergies between traditional mining and natural hydrogen exploration. I look forward to working with their team to advance their natural hydrogen strategy."



"Moving into natural hydrogen is a strategic choice for Inomin. The team's expertise in hard-rock exploration and their existing projects with substantial geological and commercial potential in natural hydrogen make this a strong fit. Besides operational alignment, this move offers investors exposure to natural hydrogen alongside energy transition minerals, providing a risk-balanced approach compared to companies focused solely on natural hydrogen exploration."

John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin Mines, says, "As a leader in the emerging natural hydrogen sector, Morten has a wealth of industry knowledge that provides a valuable asset for Inomin. I am delighted he and his team recognize the natural hydrogen potential of our Beaver-Lynx project."

Pursuant to Inomin's stock option plan, Morten Stahl's company will be granted 500,000 stock options. The options vest quarterly over one year. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver. The Company has also applied for hydrogen rights at its Beaver-Lynx project. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on X @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.

Per: "John Gomez"

President and CEO

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230262