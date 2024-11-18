Bold Ventures Stakes Claims Near Joutel, Québec and Completes Second Phase of Fall Exploration at the Company's Properties in Northwestern Ontario

Toronto, November 18, 2024 - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has staked 26 claims near Joutel, Québec (with 4 claims pending), approximately 140 km northwest of the city of Val d'Or, Québec. The claims are situated in the vicinity of Bold's former Joutel property, over which Bold flew an airborne VTEM survey in 2012. The new claims cover geophysical anomalies from the 2012 survey. Historical diamond drilling in this area has identified anomalous nickel, silver, copper, zinc and gold associated with geophysical anomalies. Click here for more details about the property.

Additionally, senior management of Bold and prospectors from Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") have completed a second phase of fall fieldwork in the Atikokan, Ontario area, including prospecting, soil sampling, and lake sediment sampling. Work was carried out on the Wilcorp, Burchell, and Traxxin properties during the first half of November. A week-long first phase of fieldwork in September of this year resulted in assays up to 16.3 g/t Au at Bold's Wilcorp property (Oct. 31st news release). The purpose of the recent program was to define 2025 trenching and drilling targets in historical areas of interest, based on rock assays, soil geochemistry, and geological data.

Areas of interest include the historical Eagle Prospect on the Wilcorp Property, the Traxxin Main Zone on the Traxxin Property, and northeast-trending gold-bearing structural corridors on the Burchell Lake Property. See Bold's corporate presentation for details about these high potential gold and copper-gold projects.

Adjacent to the Burchell Lake Property lies Goldshore Resources Inc.'s (GSHR) Moss Gold Project, which hosts the Moss Gold deposit. Goldshore recently raised $13.9 million (Oct. 29th GSHR News Release) which will be used in part to carry out exploration along mineralized trends west of the Burchell Lake property and striking onto the Burchell Lake Property (Oct. 10th GSHR News Release).

As a final point of interest, the President and Vice President, Exploration of Bold, Bruce MacLachlan and Coleman Robertson, will be attending two conferences in the second half of November: Québec Mines + Énergie in Québec City from Nov 18th to Nov 21st, and the 2024 Yellowknife Geoscience Forum from November 25th to 28th.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Bold and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

