Comet To Divest Non-controlling Interests In New Brunswick And Retain Royalties

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corp. (TSXV: CLIC) (FSE: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Puma Exploration Inc. ("Puma") to sell its non-controlling interests in the Northwest and Grog Properties (collectively, the "Properties") located in New Brunswick, Canada (the "Transaction").

Transaction Details

Comet Lithium's non-controlling interest (45%) in the Properties encompasses a land package of approximately 6,800 hectares across 8 claim blocks within the McKenzie Gold Project. Located 10 kilometres east of St. Quentin in northern New Brunswick, the McKenzie Gold Project lies approximately 20 kilometres west of Puma's Williams Brook Project, recently optioned to Kinross Gold Corp..

In exchange for its interests in the Properties, Comet Lithium will receive:

450,000 common shares of Puma

2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Northwest Property (claim numbers 7298-7734)

2% net smelter return royalty on the Grog Property (claim numbers 7211-8167-7683-9131-9132-9133)

Puma reserves the right to purchase one-half (1%) of each NSR at any time for a cash payment to Comet Lithium of $500,000.

"These assets were non-core to Comet, and this transaction provides an excellent opportunity to retain exposure to a large land package while streamlining our portfolio and creating value for shareholders," said Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO. "We are pleased to work with Puma on this and look forward to seeing these properties advance under their leadership."

Comet Lithium expects to close the Transaction before the end of this year.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec. Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina lithium deposit, a growing high-grade lithium discovery. The second prospective asset within Comet Lithium's portfolio of asset is the large Troilus East Property contiguous to Troilus Gold's Troilus deposit, a large multi million-ounce gold-copper deposit, which recently reached feasibility stage.

