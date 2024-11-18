Early Warning Disclosure for Rackla Metals shares

Vancouver - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) announces that Alejandro E. Gubbins Cox has acquired on the TSX Venture Exchange 428,667 common shares ("Shares") of Rackla Metals Inc. (the "Issuer") at a total cost of $40,530. Prior to the acquisition, he owned 9,750,333 Shares of the Issuer, representing 9.9% of the Issuer's issued Shares, and warrants to purchase up to 8,333,333 Shares of the Issuer. Following the acquisition, Mr. Gubbins Cox owned 10,179,000 Shares, representing approximately 10.4% of the Issuer's issued Shares, and 8,333,333 warrants. Assuming exercise of the warrants in full, he would own 18,512,333 Shares, or 17.5% of the then issued Shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gubbins Cox may acquire additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of existing securities of the Issuer on the basis of his assessment of market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors, in each case in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements.

Mr. Gubbins Cox's early warning report has been filed and is available for viewing on SEDAR+, and a copy of the report may also be obtained by emailing info@racklametals.com.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for their discovery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway,

CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.racklametals.com

