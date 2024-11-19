NexGen Achieves Major Permitting Milestone

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has notified NexGen of successful completion of final Federal technical review.

This is the key requirement to scheduling a Federal Commission Hearing date and subsequent Federal Project approval decision.

The Federal Environmental Assessment ("EA") and License represent the final major approval steps after having received Provincial EA approval in November 2023.

In production, the Rook I Project is poised to make NexGen one of the world's largest and most environmentally conscious mining companies.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2024 - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited and proud to announce a major milestone in the Federal EA process for its 100%owned Rook I Project ("the Project"). The CNSC has provided NexGen formal confirmation that the Company has successfully addressed all information requests received as part of the Federal technical review. With completion of the CNSC technical review, the next and final steps in the Federal approval process include scheduling a Commission Hearing Date for the Project, subject to which the CNSC will render an approval decision on the Project.

This historic milestone marks a crucial step forward for the Project that has been undergoing Canada's robust and rigorous regulatory process since 2019. Completion of the Federal EA technical review stage follows the CNSC having deemed NexGen's Federal licence application sufficient in September 2023, and receipt of Provincial EA approval in November 2023. This development reinforces Canada's path to re-establish itself as the leader in global uranium supply and partner of choice.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This exciting outcome is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our entire NexGen team, the collaborative support of our valued Indigenous Nation partners, and our transparent approach with the CNSC to ensure a robust and thorough review that meets the highest standards of environmental protection for the sustainable development of the Rook I Project. Since inception, our honest and innovative holistic approach to the successful development of this generational project has set new industry standards as to what is possible, whilst positively impacting all our valued stakeholders.

Together with the Clearwater River Dene Nation, Métis Nation - Saskatchewan Northern Region 2 and Métis Nation - Saskatchewan, Buffalo River Dene Nation, and Birch Narrows Dene Nation, we are construction ready to deliver transformative and unprecedented social, economic and environmental benefits to local communities, the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

We're not just developing a mine - we're building strong communities while shaping a sustainable and secure global energy future. With over $800 million in cash and liquid assets, we are ready pending a positive Commission decision with all activities required to immediately commence major site works in place."

NexGen is poised to propel Canada back to the forefront of global clean energy fuel production. The Rook I Project embodies NexGen's commitment to elite environmental performance, unprecedented community inclusion, and responsible alignment with global net-zero goals.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest, low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security, and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-achieves-major-permitting-milestone-302309673.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.