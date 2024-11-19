Menü Artikel
Aya Gold & Silver Reports Zgounder At-Depth High-Grade Drill Results

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2024 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:
    • hole DZG-SF-24-172 intercepted 2,165 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 21.0 meters ("m"), including 4,600 g/t Ag over 3.5m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-145 intercepted 4,645 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 6,703 g/t Ag over 2.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-272 intercepted 1,849 g/t Ag over 5.5m, including 3,894 g/t Ag over 2.5m
  • In the Western Zone near the granite contact:
    • hole ZG-SF-24-200 intercepted 1,151 g/t Ag over 21.0m, including 3,290 g/t Ag over 6.0m
  • In the Eastern Zone near the open-pit area:
    • hole DZG-SF-24-153 intercepted 3,955 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • hole ZG-RC-24-028 intercepted 986 g/t Ag over 24.0m, including 4,418 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • hole ZG-RC-24-082 intercepted 1,155 g/t Ag over 16.0m, including 2,335 g/t Ag over 5.0m
    • hole ZG-RC-24-031 intercepted 744 g/t Ag over 14.0m
  • 28,983m of the 2024 exploration program drilled year to date

"Today's high-grade drill results, including hole DZG-SF-24-172, show good continuity of high-grade silver mineralization at Zgounder," stated Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "The multiple silver-rich intersections within and around the pit area could lead to an increase of the open pit mining rate. Furthermore, the high-grade intercept at the western extremity, together with the previously announced ZG-SF-24-141 at the western boundary of the fault, highlight the potential for additional resource expansion. With four underground, two surface, and one RC rig currently active, we anticipate a steady flow of results in the coming months to further advance our understanding and resource growth potential at Zgounder."

Included in this release are results for 458 holes, which include 107 underground diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 148 reverse circulation ("RC"), 137 T28 and 66 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID

 From To Ag

(g/t)		 Length (m)* Ag x width
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-170 28.5 35.5 977 7.0 6,836
Including 28.5 31.0 2,432 2.5 6,080
ZG-SF-24-200 265.0 286.0 1,151 21.0 24,166
Including 280.0 286.0 3,290 6.0 19,738
DZG-SF-24-145 13.0 16.0 4,645 3.0 13,934
Including 13.0 15.0 6,703 2.0 13,406
DZG-SF-24-151 17.5 20.0 2,489 2.5 6,222
DZG-SF-24-153 56.0 60.0 3,955 4.0 15,818
DZG-SF-24-172 22.5 43.5 2,165 21.0 45,474
Including 30.5 34.0 4,600 3.5 16,100
DZG-SF-24-247 47.0 66.0 400 19.0 7,596
DZG-SF-24-272 4.0 9.5 1,849 5.5 10,170
Including 4.5 7.0 3,894 2.5 9,736
DZG-SF-24-273 3.0 11.0 1,219 8.0 9,748
Including 7.5 9.5 4,140 2.0 8,280
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-001 8.0 25.0 504 17.0 8,560
ZG-RC-24-027 11.0 19.0 769 8.0 6,152
Including 11.0 15.0 1,433 4.0 5,732
ZG-RC-24-028 2.0 26.0 986 24.0 23,672
Including 18.0 22.0 4,418 4.0 17,672
ZG-RC-24-028 45.0 55.0 908 10.0 9,076
Including 50.0 54.0 1,900 4.0 7,600
ZG-RC-24-029 5.0 17.0 543 12.0 6,516
ZG-RC-24-029 20.0 37.0 464 17.0 7,892
ZG-RC-24-031 8.0 22.0 744 14.0 10,416
ZG-RC-24-033 25.0 28.0 1,863 3.0 5,588
ZG-RC-24-062 10.0 21.0 370 11.0 4,072
ZG-RC-24-067 74.0 78.0 1,075 4.0 4,300
ZG-RC-24-074 62.0 76.0 387 14.0 5,424
ZG-RC-24-082 24.0 40.0 1,155 16.0 18,472
Including 33.0 38.0 2,335 5.0 11,676
ZG-RC-24-140 11.0 13.0 2,268 2.0 4,536
ZG-RC-24-142 1.0 5.0 1,881 4.0 7,524
Including 2.0 4.0 3,546 2.0 7,092
ZG-RC-24-243 0.0 25.0 420 25.0 10,504
Including 9.0 13.0 1,242 4.0 4,968
Underground T28
TD28-24-2030-329 0.0 9.6 519 9.6 4,982
TD28-24-2030-335 0.0 12.0 718 12.0 8,621
Including 2.4 6.0 1,447 3.6 5,208
TD28-24-2030-338 1.2 25.2 539 24.0 12,926
Including 9.6 15.6 1,558 6.0 9,350
TD28-24-2050-412 19.2 26.4 705 7.2 5,078
Underground YAK
YAKD-24-2000-122 14.4 28.8 931 14.4 13,406
Including 21.6 26.4 2,054 4.8 9,859
YAKD-24-2000-130 22.8 34.8 729 12.0 8,750
Including 24.0 27.6 1,963 3.6 7,066
1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are unknown at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder


Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		 Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "show", "lead", "potential", "expand", "anticipate", "grow", ,and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to advancement of the commissioning work according to Aya's plan. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the capacity for the company to show, through drilling continuity of high grade mineralisation at Zgounder and the existence of same, the capacity for the company to increase its open pit mining rate, the capacity and ability for adding resources and growing the resource at Zgounder, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics), accuracy of mineral reserves and resource calculations and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To

 Ag

(g/t)		 Length (m)* Ag x width
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-169 51.0 52.0 268 1.0 268
ZG-SF-24-169 63.0 63.5 260 0.5 130
ZG-SF-24-169 77.0 80.5 126 3.5 440
ZG-SF-24-170 7.5 9.0 96 1.5 144
ZG-SF-24-170 28.5 35.5 977 7.0 6,836
Including 28.5 31.0 2,432 2.5 6,080
ZG-SF-24-170 49.0 57.5 92 8.5 784
ZG-SF-24-170 94.0 97.0 200 3.0 600
ZG-SF-24-170 109.0 112.5 1,094 3.5 3,828
ZG-SF-24-171 72.0 73.5 80 1.5 120
ZG-SF-24-171 75.0 76.5 192 1.5 288
ZG-SF-24-171 75.0 78.0 166 3.0 498
ZG-SF-24-171 79.0 79.5 116 0.5 58
ZG-SF-24-171 80.5 81.5 124 1.0 124
ZG-SF-24-172 100.5 101.5 268 1.0 268
ZG-SF-24-172 105.5 109.5 161 4.0 642
Including 105.5 107.0 293 1.5 440
ZG-SF-24-172 113.5 118.0 102 4.5 458
ZG-SF-24-174 16.0 17.5 287 1.5 430
ZG-SF-24-174 18.0 19.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-SF-24-174 57.0 61.5 760 4.5 3,422
ZG-SF-24-185 54.0 57.0 266 3.0 798
ZG-SF-24-188 130.5 132.0 188 1.5 282
ZG-SF-24-188 138.0 141.0 119 3.0 357
ZG-SF-24-188 142.5 144.0 92 1.5 138
ZG-SF-24-190 110.0 111.5 116 1.5 174
ZG-SF-24-190 123.5 125.0 128 1.5 192
ZG-SF-24-192 199.0 202.0 794 3.0 2,382
ZG-SF-24-192 284.0 285.5 76 1.5 114
ZG-SF-24-192 302.0 303.5 84 1.5 126
ZG-SF-24-192 307.5 313.5 147 6.0 882
ZG-SF-24-192 321.0 326.0 112 5.0 562
ZG-SF-24-194 140.0 141.5 268 1.5 402
ZG-SF-24-194 151.5 154.5 1,040 3.0 3,120
ZG-SF-24-195 6.2 7.5 128 1.3 166
ZG-SF-24-195 10.5 13.0 124 2.5 310
ZG-SF-24-198 201.5 203.0 208 1.5 312
ZG-SF-24-198 225.5 227.0 88 1.5 132
ZG-SF-24-198 228.5 230.0 88 1.5 132
ZG-SF-24-199 129.5 130.5 642 1.0 642
ZG-SF-24-200 204.0 208.5 208 4.5 936
ZG-SF-24-200 265.0 286.0 1,151 21.0 24,166
Including 273.0 275.0 1,356 2.0 2,712
Including 280.0 286.0 3,290 6.0 19,738
ZG-SF-24-200 322.0 323.0 168 1.0 168
ZG-SF-24-200 326.5 327.0 188 0.5 94
ZG-SF-24-200 329.0 330.0 120 1.0 120
ZG-SF-24-200 346.5 348.0 192 1.5 288
ZG-SF-24-200 352.5 354.0 104 1.5 156
ZG-SF-24-200 364.5 366.0 204 1.5 306
ZG-SF-24-202 109.0 110.5 700 1.5 1,050
ZG-SF-24-202 135.5 136.5 80 1.0 80
ZG-SF-24-202 137.5 138.0 80 0.5 40
ZG-SF-24-205 4.5 6.0 80 1.5 120
ZG-SF-24-205 182.0 184.1 90 2.1 189
ZG-SF-24-212 9.0 10.5 96 1.5 144
ZG-SF-24-212 135.5 138.5 134 3.0 402
ZG-SF-24-239 42.5 45.0 242 2.5 604
ZG-SF-24-239 54.5 56.0 144 1.5 216
DZG-SF-24-129 40.5 41.5 176 1.0 176
DZG-SF-24-129 43.5 44.5 224 1.0 224
DZG-SF-24-129 55.0 56.0 96 1.0 96
DZG-SF-24-129 57.0 57.5 208 0.5 104
DZG-SF-24-129 61.5 64.0 110 2.5 276
DZG-SF-24-129 67.5 73.0 143 5.5 788
DZG-SF-24-129 80.5 84.5 173 4.0 690
DZG-SF-24-141 1.5 3.0 88 1.5 132
DZG-SF-24-144 36.0 37.5 76 1.5 114
DZG-SF-24-145 0.0 1.0 96 1.0 96
DZG-SF-24-145 2.0 3.5 620 1.5 930
DZG-SF-24-145 6.5 8.0 360 1.5 540
DZG-SF-24-145 13.0 16.0 4,645 3.0 13,934
Including 13.0 15.0 6,703 2.0 13,406
DZG-SF-24-146 4.0 11.5 205 7.5 1,536
DZG-SF-24-149 33.0 39.0 643 6.0 3,860
Including 34.0 35.5 2,176 1.5 3,264
DZG-SF-24-149 55.0 56.0 76 1.0 76
DZG-SF-24-150 38.0 39.5 128 1.5 192
DZG-SF-24-150 44.0 49.5 292 5.5 1,606
DZG-SF-24-151 17.5 20.0 2,489 2.5 6,222
DZG-SF-24-151 24.0 26.0 384 2.0 768
DZG-SF-24-153 13.5 15.0 120 1.5 180
DZG-SF-24-153 16.0 17.0 104 1.0 104
DZG-SF-24-153 56.0 60.0 3,955 4.0 15,818
DZG-SF-24-154 16.0 17.0 92 1.0 92
DZG-SF-24-154 28.5 29.0 208 0.5 104
DZG-SF-24-154 42.5 45.5 156 3.0 468
DZG-SF-24-157 15.0 24.0 436 9.0 3,924
DZG-SF-24-157 34.5 38.0 102 3.5 358
DZG-SF-24-161 18.0 19.5 104 1.5 156
DZG-SF-24-166 40.5 42.0 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-166 43.5 45.0 84 1.5 126
DZG-SF-24-168 30.0 31.0 76 1.0 76
DZG-SF-24-168 32.0 33.5 208 1.5 312
DZG-SF-24-170 21.0 23.0 96 2.0 192
DZG-SF-24-170 41.5 42.5 84 1.0 84
DZG-SF-24-170 43.0 45.5 548 2.5 1,370
DZG-SF-24-170 49.0 55.5 235 6.5 1,526
DZG-SF-24-170 57.0 57.5 88 0.5 44
DZG-SF-24-171 18.0 19.5 180 1.5 270
DZG-SF-24-171 62.5 64.0 260 1.5 390
DZG-SF-24-172 15.0 16.5 104 1.5 156
DZG-SF-24-172 18.0 19.5 264 1.5 396
DZG-SF-24-172 22.5 43.5 2,165 21.0 45,474
Including 30.5 34.0 4,600 3.5 16,100
DZG-SF-24-172 52.5 55.5 318 3.0 954
DZG-SF-24-176 32.0 40.0 168 8.0 1,342
Including 32.0 34.5 346 2.5 864
DZG-SF-24-177 18.0 21.0 114 3.0 342
DZG-SF-24-177 36.0 37.5 196 1.5 294
DZG-SF-24-181 28.0 29.5 76 1.5 114
DZG-SF-24-227 3.0 4.5 112 1.5 168
DZG-SF-24-230 9.0 12.5 102 3.5 356
DZG-SF-24-231 35.0 35.5 184 0.5 92
DZG-SF-24-232 7.5 9.0 92 1.5 138
DZG-SF-24-232 16.5 19.0 1,050 2.5 2,626
DZG-SF-24-233 9.0 14.5 144 5.5 790
DZG-SF-24-234 27.5 28.5 80 1.0 80
DZG-SF-24-235 26.5 28.5 206 2.0 412
DZG-SF-24-236 63.0 67.0 286 4.0 1,144
DZG-SF-24-238 4.5 5.5 768 1.0 768
DZG-SF-24-238 10.5 15.0 533 4.5 2,398
Including 10.5 13.5 705 3.0 2,114
DZG-SF-24-241 34.5 35.5 436 1.0 436
DZG-SF-24-241 43.0 44.5 228 1.5 342
DZG-SF-24-242 15.0 21.0 279 6.0 1,674
DZG-SF-24-243 14.5 18.0 177 3.5 618
DZG-SF-24-243 22.0 22.5 472 0.5 236
DZG-SF-24-243 36.5 38.5 76 2.0 152
DZG-SF-24-244 29.0 30.0 156 1.0 156
DZG-SF-24-244 37.0 41.5 84 4.5 378
DZG-SF-24-244 60.5 68.5 163 8.0 1,300
DZG-SF-24-245 12.0 15.0 96 3.0 288
DZG-SF-24-245 43.0 47.5 117 4.5 528
DZG-SF-24-247 3.0 4.5 144 1.5 216
DZG-SF-24-247 39.5 43.0 255 3.5 892
DZG-SF-24-247 47.0 66.0 400 19.0 7,596
Including 47.0 50.0 796 3.0 2,388
Including 60.0 62.0 800 2.0 1,600
DZG-SF-24-271 7.5 9.0 100 1.5 150
DZG-SF-24-271 12.0 20.5 279 8.5 2,368
Including 13.0 17.5 400 4.5 1,798
DZG-SF-24-272 1.5 3.0 92 1.5 138
DZG-SF-24-272 4.0 9.5 1,849 5.5 10,170
Including 4.5 7.0 3,894 2.5 9,736
DZG-SF-24-272 11.0 12.5 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-273 3.0 11.0 1,219 8.0 9,748
Including 7.5 9.5 4,140 2.0 8,280
DZG-SF-24-275 39.0 40.5 76 1.5 114
DZG-SF-24-277 22.0 23.5 76 1.5 114
DZG-SF-24-278 24.5 26.0 76 1.5 114
DZG-SF-24-288 40.5 46.0 516 5.5 2,838
DZG-SF-24-289 27.0 30.0 224 3.0 672
DZG-SF-24-289 31.5 33.0 96 1.5 144
DZG-SF-24-291 42.0 45.0 321 3.0 964
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-001 8.0 25.0 504 17.0 8,560
Including 11.0 14.0 883 3.0 2,648
ZG-RC-24-001 40.0 41.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-001 63.0 64.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-020 27.0 28.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-020 32.0 35.0 303 3.0 908
ZG-RC-24-021 45.0 55.0 366 10.0 3,664
Including 45.0 48.0 707 3.0 2,120
ZG-RC-24-021 57.0 58.0 168 1.0 168
ZG-RC-24-021 60.0 63.0 759 3.0 2,276
ZG-RC-24-021 66.0 68.0 126 2.0 252
ZG-RC-24-024 59.0 66.0 329 7.0 2,304
ZG-RC-24-024 83.0 84.0 120 1.0 120
ZG-RC-24-027 3.0 7.0 131 4.0 524
ZG-RC-24-027 11.0 19.0 769 8.0 6,152
Including 11.0 15.0 1,433 4.0 5,732
ZG-RC-24-027 32.0 33.0 96 1.0 96
ZG-RC-24-027 34.0 35.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-028 2.0 26.0 986 24.0 23,672
Including 18.0 22.0 4,418 4.0 17,672
ZG-RC-24-028 31.0 32.0 532 1.0 532
ZG-RC-24-028 45.0 55.0 908 10.0 9,076
Including 50.0 54.0 1,900 4.0 7,600
ZG-RC-24-029 1.0 2.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-029 1.0 3.0 80 2.0 160
ZG-RC-24-029 5.0 17.0 543 12.0 6,516
ZG-RC-24-029 20.0 37.0 464 17.0 7,892
Including 20.0 22.0 1,388 2.0 2,776
Including 32.0 35.0 1,095 3.0 3,284
ZG-RC-24-029 56.0 65.0 156 9.0 1,400
ZG-RC-24-030 40.0 42.0 208 2.0 416
ZG-RC-24-030 49.0 51.0 108 2.0 216
ZG-RC-24-031 8.0 22.0 744 14.0 10,416
ZG-RC-24-032 23.0 43.0 108 20.0 2,156
Including 23.0 28.0 200 5.0 1,000
ZG-RC-24-032 67.0 68.0 164 1.0 164
ZG-RC-24-032 75.0 77.0 280 2.0 560
ZG-RC-24-032 82.0 91.0 202 9.0 1,820
ZG-RC-24-033 25.0 28.0 1,863 3.0 5,588
ZG-RC-24-033 38.0 39.0 96 1.0 96
ZG-RC-24-034 92.0 93.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-034 94.0 95.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-036 12.0 25.0 225 13.0 2,924
ZG-RC-24-038 56.0 60.0 940 4.0 3,760
ZG-RC-24-038 76.0 83.0 261 7.0 1,828
ZG-RC-24-041 4.0 6.0 97 2.0 194
ZG-RC-24-042 103.0 104.0 100 1.0 100
ZG-RC-24-044 90.0 95.0 122 5.0 608
ZG-RC-24-047 45.0 46.0 256 1.0 256
ZG-RC-24-048 6.0 8.0 218 2.0 436
ZG-RC-24-048 56.0 57.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-048 61.0 62.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-049 36.0 39.0 555 3.0 1,664
ZG-RC-24-050 14.0 19.0 118 5.0 588
ZG-RC-24-051 93.0 98.0 258 5.0 1,292
ZG-RC-24-061 0.0 8.0 113 8.0 904
ZG-RC-24-061 11.0 17.0 147 6.0 884
ZG-RC-24-061 21.0 23.0 130 2.0 260
ZG-RC-24-061 28.0 29.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-061 31.0 32.0 108 1.0 108
ZG-RC-24-061 31.0 33.0 116 2.0 232
ZG-RC-24-061 31.0 34.0 100 3.0 300
ZG-RC-24-061 31.0 35.0 102 4.0 408
ZG-RC-24-061 37.0 38.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-061 40.0 41.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-062 5.0 7.0 140 2.0 280
ZG-RC-24-062 10.0 21.0 370 11.0 4,072
Including 13.0 20.0 490 7.0 3,432
ZG-RC-24-062 32.0 37.0 130 5.0 652
ZG-RC-24-063 53.0 54.0 828 1.0 828
ZG-RC-24-064 22.0 24.0 136 2.0 272
ZG-RC-24-064 31.0 32.0 132 1.0 132
ZG-RC-24-065 30.0 33.0 1,308 3.0 3,924
ZG-RC-24-065 48.0 49.0 1,328 1.0 1,328
ZG-RC-24-065 79.0 80.0 204 1.0 204
ZG-RC-24-066 14.0 16.0 254 2.0 508
ZG-RC-24-066 23.0 24.0 128 1.0 128
ZG-RC-24-066 59.0 60.0 848 1.0 848
ZG-RC-24-066 62.0 63.0 128 1.0 128
ZG-RC-24-066 66.0 67.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-066 78.0 79.0 260 1.0 260
ZG-RC-24-066 84.0 85.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-067 71.0 72.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-RC-24-067 74.0 78.0 1,075 4.0 4,300
ZG-RC-24-069 93.0 94.0 136 1.0 136
ZG-RC-24-073 55.0 56.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-074 62.0 76.0 387 14.0 5,424
Including 69.0 72.0 881 3.0 2,644
ZG-RC-24-075 71.0 75.0 441 4.0 1,764
ZG-RC-24-078 92.0 93.0 332 1.0 332
ZG-RC-24-079 1.0 2.0 120 1.0 120
ZG-RC-24-081 19.0 20.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-082 24.0 40.0 1,155 16.0 18,472
Including 33.0 38.0 2,335 5.0 11,676
ZG-RC-24-082 47.0 48.0 356 1.0 356
ZG-RC-24-083 5.0 13.0 331 8.0 2,644
Including 10.0 12.0 1,044 2.0 2,088
ZG-RC-24-083 39.0 45.0 628 6.0 3,768
Including 41.0 43.0 1,704 2.0 3,408
ZG-RC-24-083 54.0 55.0 104 1.0 104
ZG-RC-24-083 64.0 69.0 502 5.0 2,512
ZG-RC-24-084 4.0 10.0 507 6.0 3,040
ZG-RC-24-084 12.0 13.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-084 14.0 15.0 216 1.0 216
ZG-RC-24-084 19.0 25.0 141 6.0 844
ZG-RC-24-084 28.0 29.0 424 1.0 424
ZG-RC-24-085 48.0 49.0 124 1.0 124
ZG-RC-24-085 51.0 52.0 124 1.0 124
ZG-RC-24-085 57.0 58.0 128 1.0 128
ZG-RC-24-089 10.0 11.0 316 1.0 316
ZG-RC-24-089 14.0 18.0 340 4.0 1,360
ZG-RC-24-090 46.0 48.0 142 2.0 284
ZG-RC-24-091 49.0 50.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-091 51.0 60.0 305 9.0 2,748
ZG-RC-24-092 47.0 48.0 472 1.0 472
ZG-RC-24-092 57.0 58.0 472 1.0 472
ZG-RC-24-099 34.0 35.0 100 1.0 100
ZG-RC-24-125 11.0 12.0 128 1.0 128
ZG-RC-24-125 17.0 18.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-127 60.0 66.0 323 6.0 1,940
ZG-RC-24-129 34.0 41.0 469 7.0 3,284
ZG-RC-24-138 26.0 30.0 227 4.0 908
ZG-RC-24-138 37.0 39.0 322 2.0 644
ZG-RC-24-139 23.0 28.0 178 5.0 892
ZG-RC-24-140 11.0 13.0 2,268 2.0 4,536
ZG-RC-24-142 1.0 5.0 1,881 4.0 7,524
Including 2.0 4.0 3,546 2.0 7,092
ZG-RC-24-142 8.0 9.0 220 1.0 220
ZG-RC-24-142 14.0 15.0 712 1.0 712
ZG-RC-24-213 37.0 38.0 136 1.0 136
ZG-RC-24-213 40.0 41.0 96 1.0 96
ZG-RC-24-213 56.0 57.0 96 1.0 96
ZG-RC-24-213 58.0 59.0 104 1.0 104
ZG-RC-24-214 47.0 48.0 664 1.0 664
ZG-RC-24-214 57.0 58.0 668 1.0 668
ZG-RC-24-228 51.0 52.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-228 66.0 67.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-228 70.0 71.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-243 0.0 25.0 420 25.0 10,504
Including 9.0 13.0 1,242 4.0 4,968
ZG-RC-24-243 28.0 29.0 312 1.0 312
ZG-RC-24-254 1.0 3.0 86 2.0 172
ZG-RC-24-254 8.0 9.0 96 1.0 96
ZG-RC-24-254 10.0 11.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-254 34.0 35.0 80 1.0 80
Underground T28
TD28-24-2030-327 0.0 6.0 144 6.0 864
TD28-24-2030-328 2.4 6.0 177 3.6 638
TD28-24-2030-328 10.8 12.0 80 1.2 96
TD28-24-2030-329 0.0 9.6 519 9.6 4,982
TD28-24-2030-330 2.4 7.2 708 4.8 3,398
TD28-24-2030-330 15.6 16.8 88 1.2 106
TD28-24-2030-332 7.2 8.4 1,204 1.2 1,445
TD28-24-2030-332 9.6 10.8 84 1.2 101
TD28-24-2030-332 14.4 16.8 640 2.4 1,536
TD28-24-2030-334 18.0 19.2 552 1.2 662
TD28-24-2030-334 20.4 26.4 211 6.0 1,267
TD28-24-2030-335 0.0 12.0 718 12.0 8,621
Including 2.4 6.0 1,447 3.6 5,208
TD28-24-2030-335 13.2 14.4 104 1.2 125
TD28-24-2030-335 15.6 16.8 112 1.2 134
TD28-24-2030-335 18.0 19.2 652 1.2 782
TD28-24-2030-335 22.8 24.0 508 1.2 610
TD28-24-2030-336 0.0 7.2 305 7.2 2,194
TD28-24-2030-336 8.4 9.6 80 1.2 96
TD28-24-2030-337 3.6 12.0 189 8.4 1,584
TD28-24-2030-338 1.2 25.2 539 24.0 12,926
Including 9.6 15.6 1,558 6.0 9,350
TD28-24-2030-339 9.6 10.8 188 1.2 226
TD28-24-2030-340 0.0 3.6 120 3.6 432
TD28-24-2030-340 4.8 6.0 84 1.2 101
TD28-24-2030-340 10.8 12.0 84 1.2 101
TD28-24-2030-342 0.0 4.8 336 4.8 1,613
TD28-24-2030-342 12.0 13.2 400 1.2 480
TD28-24-2030-342 16.8 21.6 375 4.8 1,800
TD28-24-2030-342 25.2 26.4 492 1.2 590
TD28-24-2030-344 3.6 4.8 208 1.2 250
TD28-24-2030-351 2.4 4.8 98 2.4 235
TD28-24-2030-359 20.4 22.8 84 2.4 202
TD28-24-2030-360 0.0 1.2 96 1.2 115
TD28-24-2030-360 7.2 8.4 124 1.2 149
TD28-24-2030-360 9.6 10.8 92 1.2 110
TD28-24-2030-360 12.0 14.4 80 2.4 192
TD28-24-2030-360 15.6 16.8 80 1.2 96
TD28-24-2030-360 20.4 21.6 86 1.2 103
TD28-24-2030-361 6.0 9.6 144 3.6 518
TD28-24-2030-361 10.8 13.2 84 2.4 202
TD28-24-2030-372 15.6 18.0 682 2.4 1,637
TD28-24-2050-316 3.6 4.8 172 1.2 206
TD28-24-2050-411 18.0 19.2 148 1.2 178
TD28-24-2050-412 19.2 26.4 705 7.2 5,078
Including 19.2 21.6 1,212 2.4 2,909
TD28-24-2050-413 2.4 3.6 560 1.2 672
TD28-24-2050-413 8.4 9.6 152 1.2 182
TD28-24-2050-413 18.0 20.4 326 2.4 782
TD28-24-2050-413 22.8 24.0 80 1.2 96
TD28-24-2050-414 7.2 8.4 80 1.2 96
TD28-24-2050-414 18.0 22.8 83 4.8 398
TD28-24-2050-416 9.6 10.8 76 1.2 91
TD28-24-2050-416 12.0 14.4 80 2.4 192
TD28-24-2050-416 15.6 16.8 76 1.2 91
TD28-24-2050-418 1.2 2.4 452 1.2 542
TD28-24-2050-418 6.0 7.2 84 1.2 101
TD28-24-2050-418 10.8 16.8 86 6.0 518
TD28-24-2075-477 0.0 2.4 164 2.4 394
TD28-24-2075-479 0.0 1.2 386 1.2 463
TD28-24-2100-385 9.6 18.0 142 8.4 1,190
TD28-24-2100-385 20.4 21.6 84 1.2 101
TD28-24-2100-386 10.8 12.0 88 1.2 106
TD28-24-2100-400 0.0 3.6 215 3.6 773
TD28-24-2100-423 1.2 2.4 400 1.2 480
TD28-24-2100-432 10.8 12.0 188 1.2 226
TD28-24-2100-432 20.4 21.6 80 1.2 96
TD28-24-2100-439 9.6 10.8 136 1.2 163
TD28-24-2100-442 24.0 25.2 160 1.2 192
TD28-24-2100-447 9.6 18.0 89 8.4 744
TD28-24-2100-448 2.4 3.6 104 1.2 125
TD28-24-2100-448 10.8 12.0 124 1.2 149
TD28-24-2100-448 13.2 14.4 76 1.2 91
TD28-24-2100-448 22.8 24.0 132 1.2 158
TD28-24-2100-450 4.8 8.4 95 3.6 341
TD28-24-2100-455 8.4 16.8 178 8.4 1,493
TD28-24-2100-455 19.2 20.4 132 1.2 158
TD28-24-2100-456 12.0 15.6 125 3.6 451
TD28-24-2100-456 25.2 26.4 112 1.2 134
Underground YAK
YAKD-24-1950-080 0.0 3.6 157 3.6 566
YAKD-24-1950-081 10.8 12.0 252 1.2 302
YAKD-24-1950-086 37.2 38.4 90 1.2 108
YAKD-24-1950-086 42.0 45.6 83 3.6 298
YAKD-24-1950-087 44.4 46.8 126 2.4 302
YAKD-24-1950-088 14.4 15.6 104 1.2 125
YAKD-24-1950-088 21.6 22.8 100 1.2 120
YAKD-24-1950-088 32.4 42.0 132 9.6 1,262
Including 32.4 36.0 216 3.6 778
YAKD-24-1950-088 46.8 48.0 88 1.2 106
YAKD-24-2000-106 19.2 24.0 229 4.8 1,099
YAKD-24-2000-108 6.0 7.2 104 1.2 125
YAKD-24-2000-108 44.4 45.6 272 1.2 326
YAKD-24-2000-111 33.6 34.8 96 1.2 115
YAKD-24-2000-115 9.6 10.8 84 1.2 101
YAKD-24-2000-115 15.6 16.8 80 1.2 96
YAKD-24-2000-117 22.8 24.0 76 1.2 91
YAKD-24-2000-117 25.2 26.4 332 1.2 398
YAKD-24-2000-117 32.4 45.6 169 13.2 2,237
Including 33.6 36.0 466 2.4 1,118
YAKD-24-2000-118 25.2 26.4 100 1.2 120
YAKD-24-2000-118 45.6 46.8 104 1.2 125
YAKD-24-2000-119 0.0 8.4 142 8.4 1,190
YAKD-24-2000-119 18.0 19.2 168 1.2 202
YAKD-24-2000-122 4.8 6.0 184 1.2 221
YAKD-24-2000-122 14.4 28.8 931 14.4 13,406
Including 21.6 26.4 2,054 4.8 9,859
YAKD-24-2000-130 20.4 21.6 80 1.2 96
YAKD-24-2000-130 22.8 34.8 729 12.0 8,750
Including 24.0 27.6 1,963 3.6 7,066
YAKD-24-2000-132 27.6 28.8 96 1.2 115
YAKD-24-2000-132 30.0 33.6 148 3.6 533
YAKD-24-2000-132 42.0 48.0 201 6.0 1,205
YAKD-24-2050-169 25.2 27.6 1,128 2.4 2,707
YAKD-24-2050-173 12.0 36.0 117 24.0 2,818
YAKD-24-2050-175 16.8 25.2 127 8.4 1,066
YAKD-24-2050-175 26.4 27.6 100 1.2 120
YAKD-24-2050-176 30.0 31.2 280 1.2 336
YAKD-24-2050-176 39.6 40.8 92 1.2 110
YAKD-24-2075-091 34.8 39.6 269 4.8 1,291
YAKD-24-2075-092 7.2 8.4 440 1.2 528
YAKD-24-2075-093 16.8 19.2 180 2.4 432
YAKD-24-2075-096 16.8 18.0 160 1.2 192
YAKD-24-2075-096 36.0 43.2 197 7.2 1,421
1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e504921f-dc39-432a-88bd-6d98f2d6380f



