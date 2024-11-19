Canadian Gold Corp. Clarification to News Improperly Disseminated by Third Party Wire Services

Toronto, November 19, 2024 - Recently, and on more than one occasion, news releases pertaining to other public companies unrelated to Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company"), have appeared as having been disseminated by Canadian Gold Corp. under its ticker, CGC.

The Company has notified the relevant wire services of these issues, and they have committed to remedy these erroneous releases.

Readers are cautioned to take note of the inadvertent dissemination of news releases purporting or seeming to be those of Canadian Gold Corp.

For clarity, Canadian Gold has released only the following news during the fall of 2024:

November 14, 2024:

Phase 3 Drilling at Tartan Mine Returns Multiple High-Grade Intercepts over Good Widths Extending Main Zone to the West Well Below Resource; Potential to Expand Resource Remains Excellent

October 16, 2024:

Initial Results from Phase 3 Drilling at Tartan Mine Extends High-Grade Mineralization to the West 7.3 gpt Gold over 7.0 Metres & Discovers Potential New Zone

September 25, 2024:

Hammond Reef South Surface Sample Returns 11.6 gpt Expanding New Gold Discovery & Provincial (Ontario) Funding Grant Awarded to Help Advance Exploration

About Canadian Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). The Company is 35% owned by Robert McEwen, who was the founder and CEO of Goldcorp and is Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining.

