Endurance Reports Drill Discoveries at the Crown Zone - 147.5 gpt Gold over 1.0 Metre and 7.61 gpt Gold over 5.7 Metres

Vancouver, November 19, 2024 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from five (5) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Crown Zone, a previously undrilled gap between the Imperial and Eagle Zones at its Reliance Gold Project. The 2024 drilling program is designed to expand the gold zones discovered within the 2-km long Royal Shear structure. Twenty-six (26) drill holes have been completed for 7,303 m drilled during the 2024 season.

Crown Zone Highlights include two drill holes containing visible gold:

DDH24-093: Upper Crown Discovery returning 147.5 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 1.0 metre ("m") within 74.29 gpt gold over 2.0 m from a quartz-sulphide vein with abundant coarse visible gold at 161 m depth.

DDH24-103: Lower Crown Discovery returning 7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 m from the Royal Shear contact at 273 m depth and a quartz-calcite vein with coarse visible gold at 341.5 m depth returning 49.10 gpt gold over 0.3 m

2024 drilling has successfully demonstrated the host structural setting and gold mineralization continues between the Eagle and Imperial Zones

All five widely-spaced holes were testing the undrilled gap between Eagle and Imperial Zones associated with the Crown Zone soil anomaly. The intersection in DDH24-093 represents the highest grade gold sample returned to date on the Reliance property and is associated with abundant visible gold (see NQ core photo in Figure 1) in the Upper Crown Zone. This intersection is a 105 m step-out from DDH24-094 (1.18 gpt gold over 1.2 m) and a 130 m step-out from DDH24-089 (14.6 gpt gold over 1.3 m). No drill testing has been completed in the 180 m interval between the gold intersection in DDH24-093 and surface. Gold mineralization in the Upper Crown Zone is associated with altered mafic volcanic hosted quartz veins and quartz-arsenopyrite breccia.

The Lower Crown intersection in DDH24-103, grading 7.61 gpt gold and 0.75% antimony over 5.7 m (see individual sample results in Figure 2), significantly expands the gold system potential representing a 200 m step-out downdip from DDH24-093 reported above and a 140 m step-out southeast of DDH23-065 at the Imperial Zone which returned 8.98 gpt gold over 9.3 m. This wide intersection at Lower Crown is associated with same cataclastite breccia associated with many of the widest gold intersections reported to date along the Royal Shear at both the Eagle and Imperial Zones. This Lower Crown intersection is the first major intercept hosted in siltstone, as opposed to mafic volcanic, which expands the exploration possibilities elsewhere on the Reliance property.

Drill holes DDH24-094, DDH24-096, and DDH24-099 intersected 0.3 to 2.0 m intervals with gold grades from 1.18 to 8.51 gpt gold from quartz-arsenopyrite veins and stringer zones associated with strongly silicified mafic volcanic. Intersection results are summarized on Table 1.

"Two new discoveries in the Crown Zone have now successfully demonstrated a continuous alteration and deformation zone with significant gold between the Eagle and Imperial zones. The Lower Crown Discovery is particularly significant showing wide zones of high-grade mineralization in a new geological setting." stated Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. "The 2021 through 2024 DDH assay results continue to regularly intersect significant gold over a 1.5 km strike length and 700 m vertical extent with excellent potential to grow."

A complete list of 2024 assay results is reported in Table 1. All results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 70% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are shown on the updated and revised Royal Shear inclined longitudinal section in Figure 3 and the drill collar location for these holes identified on the Royal Shear plan map in Figure 4.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold were re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Figure 1: Intersection in Upper Crown DDH24-093 - NQ core 161.3 m - Visible Gold in Quartz Vein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/230544_figure1.jpg

Figure 2: Lower Crown Discovery in DDH24-103 - 7.61 gpt Gold and 0.75% antimony over 5.7 M

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/230544_485a2aa6c4c6f808_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Reliance - Inclined Longitudinal Section Royal Shear - 2024 Drilling Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/230544_485a2aa6c4c6f808_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Reliance Property 2024 - Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/230544_485a2aa6c4c6f808_005full.jpg

Table 1 - 2024 Reliance Drill Hole Results - November 19, 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/230544_485a2aa6c4c6f808_006full.jpg

