Legacy Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Calgary, November 19, 2024 - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 1,020,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.58 per share, with such options to vest as to one-half immediately and the remaining one-half on the first-year anniversary of the date of grant. The options expire five years from the date of grant. Of these options, 700,000 were granted to officers and directors of the Company and the remaining 320,000 were granted to consultants.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Baner gold project located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA (the "Baner Gold Project").

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Gold Project is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D, P.G.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to exploration activities and results and other information concerning future events or the intentions, plans and future action of the Company described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024 or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

