Dealing in Securities by Executive Officers of AngloGold Ashanti plc

13:35 Uhr  |  Business Wire

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that Executive Officers of the Company, Terry Briggs and Lizelle Marwick, have dealt in securities of the Company.

Name of Executive Officer

Terry Briggs

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

18 November 2024

Nature of transaction

Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

19,825

Price per security

Nil

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by Terry Briggs have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below:

Name of Executive Officer

Terry Briggs

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

18 November 2024

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

7,434

Price per security

US$24.75031

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$183,993.49

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$24.7502 to US$24.7503 inclusive.

Name of Executive Officer

Lizelle Marwick

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

18 November 2024

Nature of transaction

Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

28,071

Price per security

Nil

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by Lizelle Marwick have been sold, in part to satisfy related taxes, as detailed below:

Name of Executive Officer

Lizelle Marwick

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

18 November 2024

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares in part to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

16,356

Price per security

R452.09041

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

R7,394,390.37

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from R447.0572 to R457.7694 inclusive.



Contact

Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com


