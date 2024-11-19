Dealing in Securities by Executive Officers of AngloGold Ashanti plc

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that Executive Officers of the Company, Terry Briggs and Lizelle Marwick, have dealt in securities of the Company.

Name of Executive Officer Terry Briggs Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 18 November 2024 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 19,825 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by Terry Briggs have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below:

Name of Executive Officer Terry Briggs Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 18 November 2024 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 7,434 Price per security US$24.75031 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$183,993.49 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial (1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$24.7502 to US$24.7503 inclusive.

Name of Executive Officer Lizelle Marwick Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 18 November 2024 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 28,071 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by Lizelle Marwick have been sold, in part to satisfy related taxes, as detailed below:

Name of Executive Officer Lizelle Marwick Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 18 November 2024 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares in part to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 16,356 Price per security R452.09041 Value of transaction (excluding fees) R7,394,390.37 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial (1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from R447.0572 to R457.7694 inclusive.

