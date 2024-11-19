Dealing in Securities by Executive Officers of AngloGold Ashanti plc
AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that Executive Officers of the Company, Terry Briggs and Lizelle Marwick, have dealt in securities of the Company.
|
Name of Executive Officer
|
Terry Briggs
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
18 November 2024
|
Nature of transaction
|
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities
|
19,825
|
Price per security
|
Nil
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
A portion of the shares received by Terry Briggs have been sold to satisfy related taxes as detailed below:
|
Name of Executive Officer
|
Terry Briggs
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
18 November 2024
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of shares to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities sold
|
7,434
|
Price per security
|
US$24.75031
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
US$183,993.49
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$24.7502 to US$24.7503 inclusive.
|
Name of Executive Officer
|
Lizelle Marwick
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
18 November 2024
|
Nature of transaction
|
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities
|
28,071
|
Price per security
|
Nil
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
A portion of the shares received by Lizelle Marwick have been sold, in part to satisfy related taxes, as detailed below:
|
Name of Executive Officer
|
Lizelle Marwick
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
18 November 2024
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of shares in part to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities sold
|
16,356
|
Price per security
|
R452.09041
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
R7,394,390.37
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from R447.0572 to R457.7694 inclusive.
