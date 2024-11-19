Protium Provides Insight into Hydrogen Exploration Strategy

Vancouver, November 19, 2024 - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: G071) ("Protium" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development, is pleased to provide investors with insight into the developing hydrogen exploration strategy.

Geologic or White Hydrogen offers a clean, renewable, and potentially abundant source of energy with a range of environmental and economic benefits. Its carbon-free nature, high energy density, and compatibility with existing infrastructure make it a promising solution for meeting future energy needs and achieving global climate goals.

As outlined in our press release dated October 16, 2024 announcing that the Company was to Commence Satellite Imaging and Remote Sensing as Part of Its Hydrogen Exploration Strategy, we continue to develop areas of interest in Ontario, BC, and Alberta. We look forward to updating the shareholders as new developments arise, in particular defining and acquiring promising new claims.

"As the industry continues to develop it is our belief that the current path of leveraging technology to define targets will prove to be the right strategy," says the CEO Marc Branson

In general, the Ideal rock formations where hydrogen can either be generated naturally or stored in subsurface reservoirs, include:

Crystalline Basement Rocks: These rocks, which include older, often metamorphic or igneous rocks, are considered important for hydrogen production. In particular, mafic and ultramafic rocks within the basement can undergo serpentinization, a process that generates hydrogen. Granites (Weakly Radioactive Rocks): Granitic rocks, which are weakly radioactive, can facilitate the radiolysis of water, leading to the production of hydrogen. This occurs when water interacts with these rocks in the presence of radiation. Sedimentary Rocks (Shales): Shales, as sedimentary rocks, can produce hydrogen through the decomposition of organic matter. This can happen through burial (increasing pressure and temperature) or contact metamorphism. Mafic and Ultramafic Rocks: Specifically, mafic and ultramafic rocks, when they undergo serpentinization, are significant sources for hydrogen. This hydrothermal alteration process involves the interaction of these rocks with water to produce hydrogen gas. Séjourné, Stephan; Comeau, Félix-Antoine and Malo, Michel (2023).

The Company is currently reviewing available data and formulating an exploration plan with further details to be provided in due course.

