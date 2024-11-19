Royal Gold Announces the 24th Consecutive Annual Increase in the Common Stock Dividend to $1.80 Per Share for 2025, a 12.5% Increase over the 2024 Dividend

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's annual calendar year common stock dividend of 12.5% from $1.60 to $1.80 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.45 per share. The first quarterly dividend at the increased rate is payable on January 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2025.

"Royal Gold's long record of consistently increasing capital return to shareholders is unique in the precious metals sector," commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. "We paid our first dividend in 2000 and have increased it every year since 2001, and to date we have paid out total dividends of approximately $1 billion. Paying a growing and sustainable dividend is a core strategic objective, and Royal Gold remains the only precious metals company in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index."

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned interests on 175 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

