Queen's Road Capital Announces Continuation of the NCIB

Hong Kong, November 19, 2024 - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company" or "QRC") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the continuation of the Company's normal course issuer bid for a further period of 12 months (the "2024 NCIB"). The Company's notice to commence the 2024 NCIB has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The Company intends to purchase up to 17,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") under the 2024 NCIB, representing approximately 4% of the Company's 490,356,675 issued and outstanding Common Shares on November 15, 2024. Any shares purchased under the 2024 NCIB will be cancelled and returned to treasury. Purchases under the 2024 NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX and alternative trading systems in Canada. The NCIB enables the Company to repurchase its Common Shares for cancellation when the market price of its Common Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects.

Any purchases under the 2024 NCIB will depend on future market conditions. The Company will determine the timing, amount and acceptable price of any such 2024 NCIB purchases, subject at all times to applicable TSX and other regulatory requirements. The period during which the Company is authorized to make purchases under the 2024 NCIB will commence on November 22, 2024 and will end 12 months thereafter on November 21, 2025 or such earlier date on which the maximum number of Common Shares are purchased under the 2024 NCIB or the 2024 NCIB is terminated at the Company's election. There are no assurances that any shares will be purchased under the 2024 NCIB, as purchases will depend on market conditions satisfactory to the Company during the term of the 2024 NCIB.

Under TSX rules, no more than 9,121 Common Shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 36,487 Common Shares for the six months May 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024) can be purchased on the TSX on any single trading day under the 2024 NCIB, with the exception that one block purchase in excess of the daily maximum is permitted per calendar week.

The 2024 NCIB continues the share purchase program approved by the Board of Directors on November 8, 2023 (the "2023 NCIB"). Under the 2023 NCIB, the Company purchased 1,259,230 Common Shares for total consideration of approximately C$1.1 million at a volume weighted average price of C$0.85 per share through the facilities of the TSX and alternative trading systems in Canada. The Company was authorized to purchase 17,600,000 Common Shares under the 2023 NCIB.

About Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

QRC is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

