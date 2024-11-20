Green Bridge Metals Announces Appointment of Dr. George Hudak as Technical Advisor

Vancouver - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. George J. Hudak as the Company's Technical Advisor, Minerals Development. Dr. Hudak holds a Ph. D. in Geology (Economic Geology) from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, USA, where he conducted pioneering research on Neoarchean-age volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits and the volcanic and hydrothermal environments in which they occur. Dr. Hudak holds a Professional Geoscientist License (Ontario, Canada), and Professional Geologist Licenses in Minnesota and Wisconsin, USA. He is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists, an Active Mentor for the Society of Economic Geologists, and holds adjunct faculty positions in the Departments of Earth and Environmental Sciences at both the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the University of Minnesota Duluth, USA. He is currently the Principal of George Hudak Geosciences P.L.L.C.

Dr. Hudak, an accomplished economic geologist, possesses over 30 years of experience investigating a wide variety of mineral deposit types in the Canadian Shield, including volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits, orogenic gold deposits, Algoma-type iron deposits, komatiite-associated Ni-Cu deposits, and titanium-vanadium-iron deposits associated with oxide ultramafic intrusions in the Duluth Complex of Minnesota. He has consulted for both junior and major mining companies in Canada. In his recent role as Research Group Leader of Geology and Mineral Opportunities at the Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Hudak oversaw several studies that produced high-purity titanium-oxide and iron-oxide powders via hydrometallurgical processing from one of Minnesota's Duluth Complex-associated oxide ultramafic intrusion Fe-Ti-V prospects. He also oversaw the development of high-purity vanadium products from this prospect in a follow-up study. In addition to the Fe-Ti-V products, hydrometallurgical tailings produced during these studies were classified as inert per Ontario regulations.

In discussing his new role, Dr. Hudak expressed enthusiasm for Green Bridge's further exploration and development effort related to Minnesota Fe-Ti-V prospects: "Minnesota's Duluth Complex has numerous underexplored and potentially undeveloped Fe-Ti-V prospects that have potential to produce high-purity and high-value iron and critical metal products, as well as copper. Recent hydrometallurgical advancements and studies suggest that these resources could be developed while producing inert wastes. It is an honour to work with Green Bridge to further understand these potentially valuable and desirable resources and to assist in the development of possible high value products from these resources in an environmentally conscientious manner."

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

