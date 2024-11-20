Menü Artikel
Centamin PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement

12:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

PERTH, November 20, 2024 - Further to the Company's announcement on 18 November 2024, Centamin has issued 20,334,280 ordinary shares of no par value. In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), the Company confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, its issued share capital comprises of 1,181,416,975 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one voting right (the "Centamin Shares"). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for the Centamin Shares is JE00B5TT1872. There are no Centamin Shares held in treasury.

ENQUIRIES:

Centamin Plc
Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Centamin Plc

Centamin Plc
Bergbau
A1JPZ6
JE00B5TT1872
www.centamin.com
