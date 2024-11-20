Centamin PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

PERTH, November 20, 2024 - Further to the Company's announcement on 18 November 2024, Centamin has issued 20,334,280 ordinary shares of no par value. In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), the Company confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, its issued share capital comprises of 1,181,416,975 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one voting right (the "Centamin Shares"). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for the Centamin Shares is JE00B5TT1872. There are no Centamin Shares held in treasury.

