Golden Share Announced Property Purchase Agreement with Delta Resources Limited and Extension of Share Agreement with Lipari Diamond

Toronto, November 20, 2024 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Property Purchase Agreement with Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta") (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) on November 18, 2024, in which Delta earns a 100% interest of Elwood property of the Company ("Property"), which is located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario and covers approximately 16.85 hectares and comprises 1 patented mining claim in Duckworth Townships of Ontario.

At the same time, the company is pleased to further extend the outside date of the Share Exchange Agreement with Lipari Diamond Ltd. to December 31, 2024. The Company and Lipari have largely completed the regulatory documentation portion of the listing, with the required third-party capitalization the remaining gap to close the RTO. Further updates as they become available.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Wes Roberts, P. Eng., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a mineral exploration company focusing on the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

