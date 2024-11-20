High Priority Copper Drill Targets Defined at Sant Tolgoi

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to announce strong surface copper assay results from its Sant Tolgoi Project located in Zavkhan Province of Western Mongolia (Figures 1 and 2). Geological mapping, surface rock-chip sampling and geophysics have confirmed the preference of several large anomalies associated with outcropping mafic intrusions. The objective of the multi-discipline exploration programme is to collect the data required to identify drill targets within the large Sant Tolgoi Intrusive Complex. Four targets have been identified and a total of 3000m of reconnaissance drilling has been planned to test all targets for high-grade massive sulphide copper and nickel.

Highlights

Reconnaissance rock-chip samples collected at the Sant Tolgoi project have returned high-grade results of up to 2.1% Cu from multiple gossan outcrops

Detailed mapping, geophysics and geochemistry defines at least 4 high-priority drill targets over a 4-kilometre-long splay off the Khangai Fault System

Follow-up drilling to commence in Q2 2025

Xanadu's VP Exploration, Dr Andrew Stewart, said:

"We are very excited about the latest results from the Sant Tolgoi exploration program which was designed to collect data required to identify drill targets. Our exploration strategy at Sant Tolgoi focuses on outcropping mafic intrusions where anomalous assay results and detailed geophysics has defined four targets within 100-metres of surface.

"This project represents an exciting greenfields opportunity, and is potentially a new Magmatic Cu and possibly Ni-PGE District in an under-explored mineral province of Western Mongolia. These latest results validate and refine our exploration models providing our exploration team with a clear direction towards a significant discovery at Sant Tolgoi. Follow up drilling is planned for the first half of 2025."





Figure 1: The Sant Tolgoi located in the Zavkhan Province of Western Mongolia.

High-Priority Targets Identified

Four key targets have been identified, based firstly on favourable geology and co-incident strong geochemistry, supported by the geophysical properties indicative of mineral deposits.

Geochemistry defined four distinct copper targets at surface. Target 1 consists of outcropping copper oxides (Malachite and Azurite) up to 1% copper in assays with mineralisation associated with coarse grained gabbro stock covering a 500m x 300m area. This area sits within a fault jog on a splay off the Khangai Fault System, where dilation could have created space for mineralised intrusions. Magnetics show a strong remanent magnetic feature in 3D suggesting the target consists of an intrusive rock, or rock that has been altered or mineralised by hydrothermal fluids. Gravity data shows a strong density contrast with surrounding rocks, indicative of a denser, potentially mineralised intrusive. A Dipole-Dipole Induced Polarisation (DDIP) line that crossed the target shows a relatively strong 20mV/V IP chargeability anomaly directly below the geochemistry, indicative of disseminated sulphides in a mineralised intrusive. Controlled source audio-frequency magnetotellurics (CSAMT) data also shows a conductive zone associated with the center of this Induced Polarisation (IP) Chargeability anomaly, potentially massive sulphide, surrounded by a resistive halo.

Target 2 is outcropping copper (up to 2.1% Cu) mineralisation associated with coarse grained gabbro sill like body along the structure and covering a 300m x 50m area. Magnetics show a moderate remanent magnetic feature in 3D suggesting the target consists of an intrusive rock, or rock that has been altered or mineralised. Gravity data shows a strong density contrast with surrounding rocks, indicative of a denser, potentially mineralised intrusive. A DDIP line that crossed the target shows a moderate 17mV/V IP chargeability anomaly directly below the geochemistry, indicative of disseminated sulphides. CSAMT data also shows a conductive zone, potentially massive sulphide in an intrusive.

Target 3 is a blind geophysical target under the cover. Target has high density and moderate magnetic features similar with targets have outcropping copper mineralization. The size of anomaly is 300m x 200m.

Target 4 is a blind geophysical target. Target has high density and moderate magnetic features similar with targets have outcropping copper mineralisation. The size of anomaly is 400m x 300m.

Geochemistry Sampling Results

The Sant Tolgoi surface sampling programme consisted of 519 surface rock-chip samples. Sampling was conducted over a 3km by 1km area (Field Area, Figure 2) covering two clusters of prospective rocks adjacent to the regional scale Khangai Fault System, interpreted to be channelling mineralisation in the area. Each sample consisted of numerous golf ball sized chips taken from a 2m-by-2m area. These samples identified outcropping copper mineralisation associated with coarse grained (1cm to 2cm grain size) gabbro dykes and stocks (Figures 2 and 3). Results confirm four distinct targets sitting in a 4-kilometre-long splay off the Khangai Fault System with elevated grade of copper up to 2.1% Cu and with association of <4g/t Ag; and <0.06% Ni at surface (Figure 3).





Figure 2: Interpreted Geology Sant Tolgoi and Field Area Highlighted.





Figure 3: Field Area Copper rock-chip results.

Geophysical Programme

Four geophysical properties have been measured to support drill targeting of surface geological and geochemical data. Magnetic data has been acquired to help identify and separate different rock types at depth. Gravity data has been acquired to potentially map denser intrusive bodies. CSAMT has been acquired to map conductivity which may correlate with linked sulphides (massive and veined) or structures containing water/conductive geological units. Dipole-Dipole Induced Polarisation data has been collected to identify disseminated sulphides (Figures 4 and 5).





Figure 4: Magnetic and Gravity Data. Top two panels show magnetic data, bottom two panels show gravity data.





Figure 5: Magnetic Inversions. See text for descriptions.

A total of 53-line kilometres of drone-based magnetics has been completed across the target area (Figure 4). This data has been inverted in 3D and processed to separate out the three component magnetic vector data. Amplitude data from the three components maps the true location of the magnetic susceptibility feature. The E-perpendicular component maps the remanent magnetic changes which occur after the host rock was formed. Processes like intrusives, alteration or mineralisation. The E-Projected component maps the background geology.

A total 530 stations of ground gravity survey completed over potential prospects of Sant Tolgoi Project. A moderate to high dense domains mapped the distribution of mineralized gabbro stocks or sills (Figure 4).

A total of 9 lines or 150 stations of CSAMT was completed over potential prospects of Sant Tolgoi Project. A low resistivity (conductive) feature mapps the gabbro stocks or sills in depth (Figure 5).

A total 4-line kilometres Dipole-Dipole Induced Polarisation survey completed over potential prospects of Sant Tolgoi Project. High chargeable and low resistivity features endorsing the above geophysics results in depth, where defined gabbro stock or sills (Figure 5).





Figure 5: CSAMT and IP inverted Data as lines.

Geology and Mineralisation

Mineralisation at Sant Tolgoi consists of copper oxides hosted within coarse grained gabbro. Copper is expressed as secondary, remobilised by weathering in fractures and as staining. This is interpreted to have been remobilised from primary disseminated and massive sulphides below the weathering profile. Figures 6 and 7 show polished slab photographs of the coarse-grained hornblende gabbro.





Figure 6: Sample 140866: Coarse-grained, malachite-azurite stained hornblende gabbro.

Sample returned an assay of 0.63% Cu.





Figure 7: Sample 140869: Coarse-grained, malachite-azurite-stained hornblende gabbro.

The sample returned an assay of 0.76% Cu.

About Sant Tolgoi

The Sant Tolgoi Project covers two Exploration Licences, XV-17774 (Oyut) and XV-21887 (Sant Tolgoi) in the Zavchan Province of Western Mongolia with a combined area of over 40km2 (Figure 2), collectively referred to as the Sant Tolgoi Project or Sant Tolgoi Copper Project. The Tenement portfolio includes numerous advanced exploration targets with real prospectivity for the discovery of significant magmatic copper and nickel mineralisation. In the Zavchan Region of Mongolia, the Sant Tolgoi Project lies on the western extension to the of the deep seated Khangai Fault systems, a metalliferous fault network which hosts several significant mafic and ultramafic intrusions that are highly encouraging for intrusion hosted copper and nickel discoveries. Early signs of several copper-nickel systems have been encountered in both historical drilling.

APPENDIX 1: Rock Chip Assay Results

Hole ID Prospect East North RL Rock type Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ni (ppm) 140917 Target-2 717742 5461063 1856 Gabbro 2.190 0.037 3.200 363.00 140920 Target-2 717715 5461054 1857 Pegmatite 2.030 0.017 0.800 115.00 140874 Target-2 717821 5461024 1862 Gabbro 1.645 0.044 2.900 423.00 140327 Target-2 717733 5461067 1854 Gabbro 1.525 0.023 1.300 153.00 140320 Target-2 717680 5461071 1854 Gabbro 1.110 0.046 4.000 637.00 140915 Target-2 717661 5461053 1858 Gabbro 1.050 0.028 3.200 546.00 140872 Target-2 717675 5461041 1858 Gabbro 1.005 0.006 0.250 116.00 140665 Target-2 717608 5461109 1844 Pegmatite 0.857 0.008 0.600 120.00 140873 Target-2 717647 5461054 1854 Gabbro 0.818 0.038 2.900 561.00 140443 Target-1 716207 5460958 1815 Gabbro 0.759 0.026 0.500 411.00 140869 Target-1 716195 5460956 1815 Gabbro 0.756 0.030 0.600 401.00 140328 Target-2 717761 5461057 1856 Gabbro 0.683 0.021 2.300 548.00 140866 Target-1 716100 5460845 1813 Gabbro 0.634 0.031 1.900 375.00 140868 Target-1 716239 5460907 1816 Gabbro 0.625 0.022 0.250 374.00 140380 Target-2 717297 5461102 1823 Granodiorite 0.539 0.003 0.250 154.00 140916 Target-2 717662 5461050 1858 Quartz vein 0.539 0.007 0.700 70.00 140482 Target-1 716125 5460862 1814 Gabbro 0.491 0.019 0.700 294.00 140481 Target-1 716129 5460913 1812 Gabbro 0.436 0.022 0.700 297.00 140500 Target-2 717653 5461112 1848 Gabbro 0.435 0.009 0.250 116.00 140871 Target-2 717301 5461098 1828 Gabbrodiorite 0.411 0.003 0.250 109.00 140442 Target-1 716214 5460928 1816 Gabbro 0.410 0.023 0.500 287.00 140485 Target-1 716165 5460836 1812 Gabbro 0.373 0.019 0.500 288.00 140865 Target-1 716146 5460862 1813 Gabbro 0.369 0.016 0.500 353.00 140440 Target-1 716171 5460964 1811 Gabbro 0.332 0.017 0.250 307.00 140918 Target-2 717808 5461040 1862 Gabbro 0.314 0.017 0.600 95.00 140449 Target-1 716177 5460808 1809 Gabbro 0.300 0.016 0.250 300.00 140293 Target-2 717359 5461102 1828 Granodiorite 0.293 0.003 0.250 27.00 140906 Target-1 716238 5460909 1816 Gabbro 0.279 0.021 0.250 321.00 140446 Target-1 716171 5460874 1815 Gabbro 0.278 0.014 0.500 348.00 140448 Target-1 716129 5460794 1810 Gabbro 0.230 0.015 0.250 259.00 140284 Target-2 717827 5461074 1860 Gabbro 0.209 0.016 0.700 271.00 140441 Target-1 716213 5460869 1813 Gabbro 0.137 0.014 0.250 248.00 140870 Target-1 716235 5460940 1816 Gabbro 0.125 0.010 0.250 223.00 140867 Target-1 716110 5460874 1813 Diorite 0.119 0.003 0.250 64.00 140542 Target-1 716243 5460961 1816 Gabbro 0.112 0.008 0.250 193.00 140286 Target-2 717824 5461039 1862 Diorite 0.107 0.019 0.800 62.00 140479 Target-1 716119 5461008 1803 Gabbro 0.093 0.007 0.250 189.00 140444 Target-1 716213 5461006 1808 Gabbro 0.069 0.006 0.250 168.00 140447 Target-1 716127 5460824 1812 Rhyolite 0.067 0.005 0.250 82.00 140480 Target-1 716123 5460960 1810 Gabbro 0.060 0.013 0.250 163.00 140319 Target-2 717633 5461075 1852 Granodiorite 0.054 0.006 0.250 47.00 140666 Target-2 717495 5461155 1826 Granite 0.049 0.003 0.250 52.00 140471 Target-1 716037 5460820 1812 Gabbro 0.041 0.005 0.250 136.00 140473 Target-1 716068 5460792 1809 Gabbro 0.034 0.003 0.250 134.00 140478 Target-1 716056 5460950 1809 Gabbro 0.034 0.003 0.250 129.00 140476 Target-1 716064 5460868 1812 Rhyolite 0.032 0.003 0.250 43.00 140453 715871 5460814 1797 Gabbro 0.030 0.007 0.250 166.00 140462 715976 5460782 1809 Gabbro 0.027 0.008 0.250 145.00 140469 Target-1 716026 5460911 1809 Gabbro 0.027 0.003 0.250 147.00 140451 Target-1 716174 5460929 1815 Rhyolite 0.024 0.003 0.250 2.00 140459 715931 5460821 1806 Diorite 0.023 0.003 0.250 172.00 140467 Target-1 716051 5461001 1796 Rhyolite 0.020 0.003 0.250 50.00 140461 715939 5460762 1805 Gabbro 0.019 0.003 0.250 103.00 140475 Target-1 716064 5460824 1812 Rhyolite 0.017 0.003 0.250 50.00 140458 715929 5460851 1804 Gabbro 0.015 0.005 0.250 70.00 140472 716029 5460780 1809 Gabbro 0.015 0.003 0.250 149.00 140312 Target-2 717548 5461114 1830 Granodiorite 0.014 0.003 0.250 28.00 140464 Target-1 715976 5460867 1805 Diorite 0.013 0.006 0.250 40.00 140941 715485 5462269 1858 Granite 0.013 0.003 0.250 4.00 140460 715935 5460782 1806 Gabbro 0.012 0.005 0.250 88.00 140875 706822 5462843 1739 Gabbro 0.012 0.003 0.250 81.00 140543 Target-1 716259 5460919 1816 Diorite 0.011 0.003 0.250 111.00 140685 716592 5460802 1847 Gabbro 0.011 0.003 0.250 160.00 140398 716668 5460795 1851 Gabbro 0.010 0.005 0.250 85.00 140497 Target-2 717497 5461109 1830 Granite 0.010 0.003 0.250 20.00 140470 Target-1 716031 5460873 1811 Rhyolite 0.009 0.006 0.250 13.00 140483 716615 5460819 1850 Gabbro 0.009 0.005 0.250 90.00 140437 716841 5460981 1839 Granodiorite 0.008 0.005 0.250 35.00 140499 Target-2 717703 5461124 1841 Diorite 0.008 0.003 0.250 86.00 140560 716392 5460998 1819 Gabbrodiorite 0.008 0.003 0.250 89.00 140707 715339 5461596 1809 Granodiorite 0.008 0.003 0.250 0.50 140709 715427 5461678 1814 Granodiorite 0.008 0.003 0.250 16.00 140853 714335 5462373 1818 Gabbro 0.008 0.003 0.250 18.00 140912 705429 5463310 1791 Gabbro 0.008 0.003 0.250 105.00 140296 717414 5460984 1854 Granite 0.007 0.003 0.250 68.00 140400 Target-3 716680 5460932 1829 Gabbro 0.007 0.005 0.250 95.00 140406 716708 5460856 1845 Gabbro 0.007 0.003 0.250 119.00 140484 716614 5460854 1846 Gabbro 0.007 0.006 0.250 54.00 140521 716041 5461500 1798 Gabbrodiorite 0.007 0.003 0.250 0.50 140628 715925 5461447 1799 Gabbro 0.007 0.003 0.250 0.50 140668 715219 5460774 1781 Pegmatite 0.007 0.003 0.250 100.00 140919 717924 5461060 1859 Gabbro 0.007 0.003 0.250 148.00 140309 717509 5460929 1857 Gabbrodiorite 0.006 0.007 0.250 46.00 140321 Target-2 717689 5461004 1859 Diorite 0.006 0.003 0.250 17.00 140337 716933 5460862 1854 Granite 0.006 0.005 0.250 23.00 140338 716929 5460818 1855 Granodiorite 0.006 0.003 0.250 13.00 140395 715255 5460760 1790 Gabbro 0.006 0.003 0.250 206.00 140410 Target-3 716758 5460885 1844 Gabbrodiorite 0.006 0.008 0.250 98.00 140498 Target-2 717558 5461153 1825 Rhyolite 0.006 0.003 0.250 13.00 140570 715261 5460713 1789 Diorite 0.006 0.003 0.250 204.00 140626 715909 5461486 1803 Gabbrodiorite 0.006 0.003 0.250 0.50 140325 717749 5460986 1862 Granodiorite 0.005 0.003 0.250 11.00 140342 716917 5460977 1849 Granodiorite 0.005 0.003 0.250 24.00 140407 716705 5460815 1848 Gabbro 0.005 0.003 0.250 89.00 140486 716840 5460852 1849 Granite 0.005 0.003 0.250 12.00 140523 716013 5461496 1799 Gabbrodiorite 0.005 0.003 0.250 0.50 140524 716010 5461472 1797 Gabbro 0.005 0.003 0.250 0.50 140571 715205 5460719 1786 Diorite 0.005 0.003 0.250 90.00 140587 718194 5460930 1876 Granite 0.005 0.003 0.250 13.00 140617 715558 5461525 1810 Granosyenite 0.005 0.003 0.250 2.00 140623 715960 5461475 1802 Gabbrodiorite 0.005 0.003 0.250 56.00 140663 718237 5461084 1858 Granite 0.005 0.003 0.250 20.00 140688 715642 5461720 1821 Granosyenite 0.005 0.003 0.250 1.00 140710 715432 5461660 1815 Granodiorite 0.005 0.003 0.250 50.00 140852 714166 5462192 1810 Gabbro 0.005 0.003 0.250 75.00 140855 714726 5463460 1827 Gabbro 0.005 0.003 0.250 0.50 140275 718182 5460876 1881 Gabbro 0.004 0.009 0.250 184.00 140322 717694 5460936 1857 Rhyolite 0.004 0.003 0.250 3.00 140366 717202 5460960 1853 Granodiorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 53.00 140377 717287 5460911 1862 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 31.00 140387 715355 5460736 1792 Diorite 0.004 0.007 0.250 18.00 140392 715299 5460753 1791 Granite 0.004 0.003 0.250 17.00 140413 Target-3 716794 5460986 1833 Granodiorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 38.00 140417 Target-4 715488 5460887 1779 Rhyolite 0.004 0.003 0.250 24.00 140421 Target-4 715611 5460763 1786 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 25.00 140422 Target-4 715621 5460807 1786 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 32.00 140429 Target-4 715529 5460843 1784 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 27.00 140465 Target-1 715981 5460909 1801 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 77.00 140466 Target-1 715980 5460944 1796 Granite 0.004 0.003 0.250 23.00 140468 Target-1 716028 5460940 1806 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 3.00 140477 Target-1 716061 5460913 1810 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 38.00 140496 Target-2 717458 5461099 1834 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 76.00 140529 716580 5460836 1843 Granodiorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 61.00 140544 Target-1 716254 5460876 1813 Rhyolite 0.004 0.003 0.250 2.00 140562 716433 5460987 1819 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 21.00 140576 718255 5460889 1879 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 20.00 140589 718239 5460979 1872 Granite 0.004 0.003 0.250 11.00 140595 717817 5460998 1863 Granodiorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 21.00 140662 718158 5461097 1852 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 52.00 140669 715215 5460822 1780 Granite 0.004 0.003 0.250 19.00 140686 717675 5461806 1812 Granosyenite 0.004 0.003 0.250 25.00 140856 714725 5463456 1827 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 42.00 140864 715982 5460812 1810 Granite 0.004 0.003 0.250 9.00 140903 718040 5463268 1849 Diorite 0.004 0.003 0.250 75.00 140909 713111 5463559 1923 Gabbro 0.004 0.003 0.250 23.00 140944 711993 5463835 1900 Gabbro 0.004 0.003 0.250 12.00 140244 717874 5460930 1859 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 22.00 140248 717921 5461074 1856 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 79.00 140257 718055 5461027 1857 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 24.00 140261 718059 5460866 1882 Granite 0.003 0.003 0.250 25.00 140266 718123 5460988 1866 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 24.00 140276 718202 5460899 1878 Quartz vein 0.003 0.005 0.250 101.00 140291 Target-2 717348 5461009 1851 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 35.00 140292 Target-2 717363 5461055 1835 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 40.00 140305 Target-2 717460 5461056 1841 Diorite 0.003 0.006 0.250 14.00 140310 Target-2 717553 5461004 1853 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 26.00 140315 Target-2 717593 5461012 1855 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 14.00 140316 Target-2 717599 5460989 1855 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 23.00 140317 717639 5460978 1857 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 24.00 140318 Target-2 717631 5461013 1857 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 13.00 140323 Target-2 717741 5461016 1862 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 11.00 140329 Target-2 717782 5461021 1864 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 5.00 140339 716873 5460816 1850 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 16.00 140343 716967 5460986 1851 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 33.00 140347 717025 5460903 1855 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 40.00 140348 717012 5460997 1842 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 44.00 140350 717074 5460947 1854 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 48.00 140355 717109 5460864 1861 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 28.00 140357 717109 5460962 1854 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 24.00 140358 717097 5460991 1848 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 28.00 140360 717144 5460996 1851 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 42.00 140363 717149 5460863 1862 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 27.00 140365 717206 5460906 1859 Granodiorite 0.003 0.006 0.250 42.00 140367 717191 5461009 1848 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 43.00 140369 Target-2 717227 5461100 1821 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 15.00 140372 717241 5460959 1854 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 43.00 140379 717278 5461000 1852 Granodiorite 0.003 0.005 0.250 40.00 140381 Target-2 717321 5461007 1851 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 44.00 140384 Target-4 715387 5460833 1783 Rhyolite 0.003 0.003 0.250 19.00 140386 Target-4 715377 5460775 1791 Granite 0.003 0.003 0.250 10.00 140391 715296 5460793 1793 Granite 0.003 0.003 0.250 54.00 140401 716645 5461182 1811 Gabbro 0.003 0.005 0.250 24.00 140402 716693 5461177 1810 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 24.00 140409 716752 5460856 1847 Rhyolite 0.003 0.003 0.250 37.00 140419 715678 5460736 1785 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 23.00 140420 715652 5460761 1787 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 26.00 140463 715976 5460820 1810 Granite 0.003 0.003 0.250 16.00 140490 716686 5461570 1794 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 36.00 140495 Target-2 717404 5461053 1837 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 32.00 140515 716316 5461564 1800 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 0.50 140520 716028 5461555 1803 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 5.00 140533 716493 5461106 1820 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 33.00 140541 716241 5461103 1804 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 30.00 140548 716290 5461054 1812 Rhyolite 0.003 0.003 0.250 15.00 140549 716291 5461105 1807 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 30.00 140552 716353 5460940 1817 Andesite 0.003 0.003 0.250 48.00 140561 716393 5460957 1816 Gabbrodiorite 0.003 0.006 0.250 24.00 140581 718254 5460838 1882 Granite 0.003 0.003 0.250 25.00 140583 718175 5460829 1882 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 24.00 140584 718117 5460814 1885 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 34.00 140596 717839 5460807 1859 Gabbrodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 133.00 140599 717555 5460963 1857 Rhyolite 0.003 0.003 0.250 7.00 140605 715365 5461513 1805 Granosyenite 0.003 0.003 0.250 0.50 140624 715956 5461495 1802 Gabbrodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 0.50 140627 715913 5461468 1802 Diorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 48.00 140631 715850 5461525 1804 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 6.00 140656 715594 5461533 1812 Granosyenite 0.003 0.003 0.250 49.00 140684 716642 5460831 1846 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 67.00 140702 715499 5461641 1818 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 75.00 140715 715345 5461696 1810 Granodiorite 0.003 0.003 0.250 8.00 140854 714009 5462910 1849 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 10.00 140858 715811 5462028 1814 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 21.00 140901 715724 5462333 1842 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 19.00 140910 716387 5461523 1797 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 25.00 140913 710231 5463452 1894 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 16.00 140914 713780 5462057 1812 Gabbro 0.003 0.003 0.250 27.00 140924 716523 5463605 1880 Granosyenite 0.003 0.003 0.250 0.50 140943 713031 5463591 1928 Granosyenite 0.003 0.003 0.250 38.00 140235 718097 5461084 1852 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 11.00 140251 718011 5460861 1876 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 16.00 140253 718005 5461049 1855 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 23.00 140264 718101 5460904 1880 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 15.00 140277 718213 5460950 1876 Diorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 17.00 140278 718188 5461010 1870 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 14.00 140283 718235 5460856 1881 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 16.00 140285 717820 5461122 1855 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 14.00 140295 Target-2 717423 5461015 1846 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 8.00 140297 717419 5460939 1857 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 7.00 140302 717451 5460927 1857 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 14.00 140304 Target-2 717455 5461004 1851 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 11.00 140308 717510 5460975 1855 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 11.00 140311 Target-2 717554 5461064 1844 Granodiorite 0.002 0.005 0.250 15.00 140324 717753 5460934 1862 Rhyolite 0.002 0.003 0.250 4.00 140326 Target-2 717729 5461117 1850 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 13.00 140341 716918 5460945 1849 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 31.00 140349 717058 5460986 1847 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 44.00 140351 717057 5460907 1857 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 34.00 140356 717109 5460899 1858 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 36.00 140359 717127 5461051 1833 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 14.00 140362 717155 5460903 1860 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 41.00 140368 Target-2 717193 5461055 1839 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 7.00 140371 717235 5461005 1852 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 46.00 140373 717243 5460910 1860 Granodiorite 0.002 0.005 0.250 35.00 140383 Target-4 715436 5460841 1784 Pegmatite 0.002 0.003 0.250 0.50 140385 Target-4 715389 5460800 1788 Diorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 14.00 140389 Target-4 715337 5460821 1789 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 2.00 140390 Target-4 715286 5460829 1789 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 15.00 140432 Target-4 715443 5460810 1788 Pegmatite 0.002 0.003 0.250 1.00 140438 716881 5460949 1845 Granodiorite 0.002 0.005 0.250 26.00 140452 715870 5460781 1800 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 2.00 140455 715868 5460854 1794 Rhyolite 0.002 0.003 0.250 5.00 140457 715936 5460920 1794 Rhyolite 0.002 0.003 0.250 15.00 140489 716725 5461580 1798 Diorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 55.00 140493 717382 5460967 1859 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 16.00 140516 716290 5461522 1792 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 0.50 140522 716011 5461546 1804 Andesite 0.002 0.003 0.250 16.00 140525 716493 5460784 1836 Diorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 0.50 140538 716557 5461123 1819 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 14.00 140545 Target-1 716308 5460937 1813 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 4.00 140556 716333 5461061 1817 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 31.00 140558 716393 5461121 1818 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 25.00 140559 716387 5461065 1824 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 27.00 140569 716482 5461025 1818 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 35.00 140575 718255 5460925 1874 Pegmatite 0.002 0.003 0.250 18.00 140577 718219 5460890 1877 Diorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 11.00 140578 718285 5460921 1877 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 16.00 140580 718284 5460839 1883 Granite 0.002 0.005 0.250 10.00 140582 718207 5460857 1881 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 12.00 140585 718138 5460895 1879 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 21.00 140588 718193 5460977 1874 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 10.00 140591 718074 5460930 1873 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 14.00 140597 717791 5460809 1856 Gabbro 0.002 0.003 0.250 27.00 140600 717375 5460881 1859 Rhyolite 0.002 0.003 0.250 0.50 140615 715428 5461503 1805 Granosyenite 0.002 0.003 0.250 22.00 140639 715782 5461512 1807 Diorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 17.00 140649 718273 5460979 1871 Pegmatite 0.002 0.003 0.250 16.00 140650 718275 5460951 1874 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 19.00 140667 717146 5461087 1826 Granite 0.002 0.005 0.250 21.00 140670 716703 5461198 1809 Pegmatite 0.002 0.003 0.250 16.00 140671 716698 5461154 1809 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 12.00 140675 716737 5461171 1808 Pegmatite 0.002 0.003 0.250 17.00 140678 716814 5460847 1848 Granite 0.002 0.003 0.250 7.00 140682 716968 5460897 1854 Pegmatite 0.002 0.003 0.250 14.00 140690 715577 5461682 1820 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 5.00 140691 715598 5461659 1821 Granosyenite 0.002 0.003 0.250 12.00 140696 715561 5461647 1819 Granosyenite 0.002 0.003 0.250 20.00 140697 715542 5461616 1818 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 1.00 140706 715377 5461580 1812 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 1.00 140708 715318 5461572 1808 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 0.50 140712 715370 5461671 1813 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 0.50 140713 715375 5461644 1813 Granodiorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 58.00 140857 715850 5461753 1818 Gabbro 0.002 0.003 0.250 11.00 140859 717676 5461811 1812 Gabbro 0.002 0.003 0.250 17.00 140862 714694 5461542 1788 Granosyenite 0.002 0.003 0.250 10.00 140911 716387 5461523 1797 Granosyenite 0.002 0.003 0.250 2.00 140945 711884 5463849 1899 Diorite 0.002 0.003 0.250 5.00 140237 717968 5460860 1870 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 16.00 140238 717969 5460915 1870 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140239 718007 5460900 1874 Gabbro 0.001 0.003 0.250 18.00 140240 717894 5460849 1863 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 5.00 140241 717879 5461051 1861 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 14.00 140243 717888 5460987 1859 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 4.00 140247 717931 5460938 1863 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140249 717955 5461074 1854 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 15.00 140250 717969 5460950 1864 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140255 717998 5461086 1855 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 16.00 140256 718039 5461088 1855 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 12.00 140259 718049 5460959 1866 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140260 718053 5460902 1878 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 12.00 140262 718154 5460865 1882 Quartz vein 0.001 0.003 0.250 18.00 140263 718108 5460865 1885 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140265 718121 5460943 1874 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 15.00 140268 718145 5461051 1860 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 17.00 140270 718151 5460972 1871 Diorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 15.00 140271 718165 5460904 1878 Granodiorite 0.001 0.005 0.250 6.00 140272 718153 5460862 1882 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 14.00 140273 718241 5461049 1863 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 9.00 140280 718236 5461017 1868 Granite 0.001 0.008 0.250 14.00 140281 718228 5460920 1877 Pegmatite 0.001 0.003 0.250 8.00 140282 718243 5460955 1872 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 8.00 140287 717337 5460921 1861 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140288 717323 5460839 1855 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 5.00 140289 717373 5460819 1854 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140290 717364 5460907 1860 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140298 717418 5460879 1858 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140299 717416 5460831 1857 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140300 717466 5460830 1855 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140301 717474 5460880 1855 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140303 717467 5460965 1854 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 9.00 140306 Target-2 717501 5461064 1842 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 14.00 140307 Target-2 717502 5461014 1851 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 13.00 140313 Target-2 717585 5461062 1846 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 18.00 140330 717788 5460988 1863 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140331 717842 5460859 1857 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 3.00 140332 717853 5460897 1858 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 3.00 140333 717832 5460935 1858 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140335 716966 5460869 1855 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 6.00 140336 716970 5460844 1855 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 9.00 140340 716941 5460901 1853 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 5.00 140344 716977 5460956 1852 Pegmatite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140345 717022 5460824 1861 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140352 717052 5460827 1862 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 3.00 140353 717106 5460823 1863 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 15.00 140361 717147 5460961 1856 Pegmatite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140364 717195 5460865 1861 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140370 Target-2 717221 5461064 1840 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 7.00 140376 717235 5460811 1856 Rhyolite 0.001 0.008 0.250 2.00 140378 717293 5460940 1861 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140382 717339 5460959 1858 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 14.00 140388 715342 5460759 1792 Gabbro 0.001 0.003 0.250 11.00 140393 715305 5460717 1791 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 6.00 140396 715250 5460818 1786 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 9.00 140397 Target-4 715522 5460886 1778 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 6.00 140399 Target-3 716666 5460870 1839 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140403 Target-3 716705 5460981 1822 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 3.00 140404 Target-3 716714 5460933 1831 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 9.00 140405 Target-3 716700 5460894 1838 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140408 716755 5460817 1847 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140411 Target-3 716754 5460940 1832 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 4.00 140412 Target-3 716748 5460978 1825 Granodiorite 0.001 0.007 0.250 8.00 140415 716801 5460896 1840 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140416 716789 5460809 1847 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 12.00 140418 715705 5460779 1786 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 6.00 140423 Target-4 715623 5460845 1786 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140424 Target-4 715582 5460845 1784 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 9.00 140425 Target-4 715568 5460802 1785 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140426 Target-4 715564 5460763 1786 Pegmatite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140428 Target-4 715532 5460811 1786 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 4.00 140430 Target-4 715488 5460840 1784 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 4.00 140431 Target-4 715492 5460809 1787 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 4.00 140433 716853 5460806 1849 Diorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 3.00 140435 716876 5460981 1844 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 15.00 140436 716850 5460905 1842 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140439 716880 5460897 1848 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140445 716204 5461080 1806 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140456 715877 5460904 1788 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140488 716771 5461620 1800 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140491 717394 5460913 1860 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140492 717453 5460896 1856 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 13.00 140501 716647 5461572 1801 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140503 716597 5461574 1803 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140509 716419 5461540 1801 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140511 716387 5461523 1797 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140526 716518 5460832 1830 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140527 716535 5460802 1840 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140528 716569 5460803 1844 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140530 716569 5460867 1828 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 10.00 140540 716599 5461175 1814 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 8.00 140546 Target-1 716304 5460966 1816 Pegmatite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140547 716290 5461018 1815 Rhyolite 0.001 0.005 0.250 0.50 140550 716293 5461164 1797 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140553 716343 5460962 1817 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140555 716337 5461023 1819 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140567 716494 5461112 1820 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 17.00 140568 716477 5461057 1819 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 5.00 140579 718288 5460888 1881 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 9.00 140586 718150 5460938 1874 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 6.00 140590 718089 5460968 1870 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 9.00 140593 717935 5460995 1860 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 18.00 140598 717610 5460938 1857 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 4.00 140608 715509 5461536 1811 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 5.00 140616 715458 5461493 1806 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 7.00 140618 715567 5461504 1810 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 12.00 140644 715690 5461468 1807 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 38.00 140648 718272 5461021 1868 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140653 715600 5461483 1808 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 1.00 140655 715601 5461507 1810 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 6.00 140657 715640 5461531 1812 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 5.00 140658 715650 5461504 1810 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140661 718187 5461096 1856 Pegmatite 0.001 0.003 0.250 13.00 140664 718285 5461091 1856 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 16.00 140672 716651 5461150 1811 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 8.00 140673 716599 5461141 1817 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 4.00 140676 716753 5461211 1806 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 16.00 140679 Target-3 716795 5460936 1837 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 11.00 140680 716847 5460938 1841 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 11.00 140681 716895 5460853 1851 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 7.00 140683 717073 5460859 1859 Diorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 8.00 140687 715674 5461713 1819 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140689 715619 5461701 1823 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140692 715616 5461643 1817 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140695 715581 5461635 1819 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140698 715519 5461597 1817 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140699 715511 5461558 1814 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140701 715476 5461622 1818 Diorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 6.00 140703 715455 5461623 1817 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140704 715440 5461607 1815 Diorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 9.00 140705 715414 5461595 1815 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140711 715403 5461658 1814 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140861 714624 5461500 1785 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 10.00 140902 717197 5463520 1837 Rhyolite 0.001 0.003 0.250 3.00 140904 718055 5463291 1850 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 7.00 140940 705461 5463027 1730 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 72.00 140942 715524 5461421 1804 Subvolcanic 0.001 0.003 0.250 5.00 140946 708552 5463411 1844 Diorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 0.50 140947 707464 5463107 1805 Granosyenite 0.001 0.003 0.250 3.00 140949 707014 5463739 1787 Granite 0.001 0.003 0.250 2.00 140950 705462 5463185 1782 Granodiorite 0.001 0.003 0.250 37.00 140236 718001 5460946 1865 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140242 717879 5461093 1859 Granodiorite 0.000 0.003 0.250 15.00 140245 717891 5460895 1860 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 1.00 140246 717929 5460896 1866 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140252 718011 5460989 1862 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140258 718064 5461003 1863 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140267 718096 5461032 1862 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140269 718150 5461006 1867 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140279 718192 5461047 1861 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 1.00 140346 717018 5460858 1858 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140375 717247 5460866 1860 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140427 715528 5460743 1785 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140487 715961 5461427 1799 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 1.00 140502 716595 5461545 1800 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140504 716545 5461542 1802 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140505 716501 5461538 1803 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140506 716513 5461575 1807 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140507 716462 5461572 1805 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 1.00 140508 716462 5461533 1802 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140510 716415 5461574 1805 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140512 716550 5461572 1805 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140513 716321 5461538 1797 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 3.00 140517 716222 5461545 1797 Granodiorite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140518 716144 5461535 1799 Granodiorite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140519 716108 5461513 1797 Granodiorite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140531 716485 5461009 1818 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 1.00 140532 716478 5461059 1819 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 3.00 140535 716468 5461167 1809 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140536 716506 5461162 1820 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140537 716514 5461115 1819 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140539 716558 5461162 1820 Rhyolite 0.000 0.006 0.250 2.00 140551 716386 5461167 1806 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140557 716346 5461117 1812 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140563 716423 5461021 1823 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140564 716429 5461063 1824 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140565 716417 5461126 1821 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140566 716472 5461169 1809 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140572 715184 5460747 1781 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140573 715742 5461416 1805 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140592 717967 5461003 1861 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 9.00 140601 715287 5461441 1798 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 3.00 140602 715288 5461415 1798 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 3.00 140603 715330 5461423 1800 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140604 715331 5461456 1801 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140606 715417 5461525 1810 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140607 715466 5461524 1811 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140609 715505 5461438 1805 Subvolcanic 0.000 0.003 0.250 1.00 140610 715510 5461406 1803 Subvolcanic 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140611 715471 5461405 1802 Subvolcanic 0.000 0.003 0.250 7.00 140612 715420 5461408 1800 Subvolcanic 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140613 715373 5461423 1800 Subvolcanic 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140619 715551 5461452 1806 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 4.00 140620 715556 5461433 1804 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 5.00 140621 715569 5461407 1804 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 4.00 140622 715572 5461378 1804 Granodiorite 0.000 0.003 0.250 4.00 140625 715960 5461556 1804 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140629 715917 5461423 1799 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140630 715850 5461418 1802 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140632 715820 5461467 1804 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 1.00 140633 715821 5461438 1802 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 5.00 140635 715821 5461400 1802 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 5.00 140636 715828 5461366 1798 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 3.00 140637 715778 5461366 1801 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 4.00 140638 715786 5461417 1804 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140640 715743 5461362 1802 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 3.00 140641 715693 5461386 1803 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 3.00 140642 715692 5461413 1804 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 6.00 140643 715691 5461438 1804 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 5.00 140645 715649 5461409 1803 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 6.00 140646 715654 5461385 1801 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 6.00 140647 718282 5461042 1868 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140651 715598 5461409 1804 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 3.00 140652 715604 5461376 1803 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 6.00 140659 715659 5461479 1809 Granosyenite 0.000 0.005 0.250 0.50 140660 715646 5461427 1803 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 2.00 140677 716785 5461175 1806 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 24.00 140693 715593 5461647 1818 Granosyenite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140700 715482 5461551 1812 Granodiorite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50 140851 705576 5463421 1809 Rhyolite 0.000 0.003 0.250 1.00 140905 718104 5461020 1863 Granite 0.000 0.003 0.250 0.50



APPENDIX 2: SANT TOLGOI TABLE 1 (JORC 2012)

Set out below is Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1 under the JORC Code, 2012 Edition for the Sant Tolgoi project. Data provided by Xanadu. This Table 1 is the first JORC Table 1 disclosure for the Sant Tolgoi Project.

1.1 JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 1 - SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Samples were taken as surface rock chip samples.

3kg of material was collected using geological hammer as numerous small golf ball sized chips over a 2m-by-2m area.

Samples were collected on a rough 50m- by-50m grid over areas of interest.

Samples were selected from as many rock types as possible. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). No drilling has been completed on the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. No drilling has been completed on the project. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. No drilling has been completed.

Geological data was recorded for each rock chip sample and 1:20,000 and 1:2,000 scale geological mapping was completed over the areas of interest. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. No drilling has been completed on the project.

The nature of the sampling (many small golf ball sized pieces of rock being collected over a 2m by 2m sized area) ensures the most representative sample can be collected for the grain-size of the host rocks as possible.

One standard and one blank sample inserted for every 40 samples collected.

OREAS-680 (Ni-Cu-PGE gabbronorite) standard with 160ppb Au, 218ppb Pd, 405ppb Pt, 0.9% Cu and 2.15% Ni.

The blank sample was OREAS 24D (Basalt blank pulp) blank with <1ppb Au, 43.2ppm Cu and 137ppm Ni. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. All samples were routinely assayed by ALS Mongolia for gold, multielement, oxides and by ALS Australia for PGE's.

Au is determined using a 30g fire assay fusion, cupelled to obtain a bead, and digested with Aqua Regia, followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish, with a lower detection (LDL) of 0.005 ppm. (ALS code Au-AA23).

All samples were also submitted to ALS Mongolia for the 33-element package ME-ICP61 using a four acid digest (considered to be an effective total digest for the elements relevant to the MRE). Where copper is over-range (>1% Cu), it is analysed by a second analytical technique (Cu-OG62), which has a higher upper detection limit (UDL) of 5% copper. (ALS code ICP-ME61).

PGE is determined by ALS Australia using a 30g fire assay fusion and inductively coupled plasma, followed by an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish, with a lower detection (LDL) of 0.005 ppm. (ALS code PGM-ICP23).

The selective samples also submitted to ALS Mongolia for trace element and oxides package ME-XRF15b using oxidizing fusion and followed by monochromatic excitation X-ray fluorescence (ME-XRF) spectrometry (ALS code ME-XRF15b).

Quality assurance has been managed by insertion of appropriate Standards (1:20 samples - suitable Ore Research Pty Ltd certified standards), Blanks (1:20 samples).

Assay results outside the optimal range for methods were re-analysed by appropriate methods.

Ore Research Pty Ltd certified copper and nickel standards have been implemented as a part of QC procedures, as well as certified pulp blanks,.

QC monitoring is an active and ongoing processes on batch-by-batch basis by which unacceptable results are re-assayed as soon as practicable. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. All assay data QAQC is checked prior to loading into XAM's Geobank data base.

The data is managed by XAM geologists.

The database and geological interpretation is managed by XAM.

There have been no adjustments to any of the assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Rock Chip samples were located using a handheld GPS.

The grid system used for the project is UTM WGS-84 Zone 46N.

The drone magnetic data was located using MagArrow II magnetometer.

Gravity data was located using Scintrex CG-5 AutoGrav equipment. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Rock chip samples are spaced approximately 50m by 50m.

Drone magnetics was conducted on 40m line spacings.

Gravity data was collected on a 40m by 100m grid spacing.

Magnetics covers approximately 6.5% of the tenement.

Gravity covers approximately 6.5% of the tenement.

Rock Chip samples cover approximately 10% of the tenement. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

Sampling is opportunistic and conducted on available outcrop. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are dispatched from site in locked boxes transported on XAM company vehicles to ALS lab in Ulaanbaatar.

Sample shipment receipt is signed off at the Laboratory with additional email confirmation of receipt.

Samples are then stored at the lab and returned to a locked storage site. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Internal audits of sampling techniques and data management are undertaken on a regular basis, to ensure industry best practice is employed at all times.



1.2 JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 2 - REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria JORC Code (Section 2) Explanation Commentary Mineral

tenement

and land

tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. The Project comprises 2 Exploration Licences XV-017774 (Oyut) and XV-021887 (Sant Tolgoi).

Xanadu now have "Farm-in Deed" with STSM LLC and aims to own 50% of the project afterwards compilation phase II exploration.

The Mongolian Minerals Law (2006) and Mongolian Land Law (2002) govern exploration, mining and land use rights for the project. Exploration

done by

other

parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Previous exploration was conducted by Mongolian and Soviet Geologists. Limited other exploration has been conducted. Geology



Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The mineralisation is characterized as Magmatic Cu-Ni mineralisation.

Magmatic Cu-Ni deposits are formed from magmatic hydrothermal fluids typically associated with mafic intrusive stocks or sills that have deposited metals as sulphides both within the intrusive and the intruded host rocks. The disseminated sulphides occurring both within the mafic intrusives and thought out the wall rock. The massive sulphides as lode may occur at the bottom of mafic intrusive bodies. Magmatic Cu-Ni deposits are typically low to high grade, moderate tonnage deposits are generally mined by shallow open pit mining method. The deposits at Sant Tolgoi are a typical in that they are associated with mafic intrusions of gabbro to hornblendite composition. Drill hole

Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: Rock-Chip data, geological mapping, drone magnetics, gravity, CSAMT and DDIP data are the main sources of data for the project top date.

No Drilling has been conducted on the project to date.

See figures in ASX/TSX Announcement. Data

Aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No cut-offs or equivalent metal calculations have been used.



Relationship between mineralisation

on widths

and intercept

lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). No drilling has been conducted.

No intervals have been reported. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. See figures in ASX/TSX Announcement. Balanced

Reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. A full spreadsheet of the assay results received to date has been included in the body of the report. Other

substantive

exploration

data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Limited work in this area has been done in the tenement. Further

Work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Exploration ongoing.



1.3 JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 3 ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES

Mineral Resources are not reported so this is not applicable to this report.

1.4 JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES

Ore Reserves are not reported so this is not applicable to this report.

