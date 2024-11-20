Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation Announces Private Placement Financing and New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, November 20, 2024 - Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. (TSXV: SDCU) ("SDCU'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment Nancy Zhao as the new chief financial officer (CFO) of the Company.

Ms. Zhao has over nine years of experience working with public companies, including having served as the CFO for several publicly traded entities and contributing her financial acumen to organizations such as Homerun Resources Inc., First Hydrogen Corp. and NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Holding the designation of CPA, Ms. Zhao has a comprehensive educational background, including a diploma in financial management from British Columbia Institute of Technology, and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Tianjin University of Technology. The Company wishes to thank Edward Low for his years of professional service on behalf of the Company and welcomes Nancy to the team and looks forward to building the Company under her financial and accounting guidance. Nancy has both a professional and educational history that will provide a new focus on building the requisite systems that are key in today's capital markets and financial reporting.

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000. The financing will consist of up to 500,000 units at $0.15, with each unit consisting of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.30 for 24 months. The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above $1 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. Finders' fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies may apply to the financing. All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four-month hold. Proceeds from the financing will be used for project payments, continuing development of the company's projects and general working capital.

