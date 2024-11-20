Guardian Exploration Announces Issuance of Stock Options

Calgary, November 20, 2024 - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (Frankfurt: R6B) ("Guardian" or the "Corporation") announces that it has issued 4,500,000 incentive stock options to its directors. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation at an exercise price per common share of $0.06 for a period of six years. The options will vest over a period of two years, with 12.5% of the options vesting three months after the date of issuance and the remaining options vesting 12.5% every three months.
The stock options are not transferrable. The common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant.
About Guardian Exploration Inc.
Guardian is a TSXV listed company (TSXV: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (Frankfurt: R6B) in the business of oil and gas as well as mineral exploration and development. Guardian's first prospect is the Mount Cameron Property located in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District. Guardian also holds mineral claims located on southern Dall Island, Southeast Alaska, USA, known as the Kaigani claims, which it acquired in February 2022.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Graydon Kowal
President and CEO
(403) 730-6333
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
