Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

20.11.2024  |  Newsfile
Vancouver, Nov. 20, 2024 - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to a consultant to acquire a total of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX-V. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring November 19, 2029. The Options will vest at 12.5% per quarter for the first two years following the grant date starting on February 19, 2025.


About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company spun out from Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) in 2022.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD, ORACLE COMMODITY HOLDING CORP.

"Anthony Garson"
CEO



For more information about Oracle, please contact:
Email: info@oracleholding.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DTRA
CA68405F1045
www.oracleholding.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap