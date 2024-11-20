Sky Gold Provides Update on AGM

VANCOUVER, November 20, 2024 - Sky Gold Corp. ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) reports that due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the mailing of the Management Information Circular, Notice of Meeting and proxy form (collectively, the "Materials") for the upcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held on December 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in Vancouver, BC may be delayed.

Registered shareholders and beneficial owners can retrieve the Materials from https://www.skygoldcorp.com/agm or www.sedarplus.com under the profile for Sky Gold Corp. or may also reach out to the Company at info@skygoldcorp.com to request copies of the Materials be delivered directly to them via email.

Registered shareholders should direct all signed proxy forms as directed on the form of proxy no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the Meeting. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including with respect to the completion of the Consolidation or the identification or acquisition of additional mineral assets. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

