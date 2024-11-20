Starcore Announces Second Quarter Production Results

Vancouver, November 20, 2024 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (FSE: V4JA) ("Starcore" or "the Company") announces production results for the second fiscal quarter ended October 2024, at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

As announced in our August 21st, 2024 press release, operations at San Martin were suspended temporarily by the Mexican labor authority after the unfortunate fatality we had in the mine. In October, all of the safety standards required by the labor authority were completed and the mine resumed normal operations. The improvements made to our safety protocols are to the highest standards, underscoring our commitment to making San Martin Mine the best and safest workplace for our employees.

"As we announced last quarter, testing continues to obtain the optimum recovery of gold and silver from the carbonaceous ore that we have in reserves, which amounts to approximately 1 million tons with an average grade of 3.1 grams of gold and 20 grams of silver. Based on Kappes Cassiday's work thus far in its laboratories in Reno, Nevada, we have received good results and will begin the industrial testing in mid-December," stated Salvador Garcia, the Company's Chief Operating Officer.









3 Month YTD

San Martin Production Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q/Q Change 2025 2024

Y/Y Change Ore Milled (Tonnes) 48,248 49,504 -3% 97,752 115,719 -16% Gold Equivalent Ounces 1,466 2,841 -48% 4,307 4,338 -1% Gold Grade (Grams/Ton) 1.10 1.92 -43% 1.52 1.27 20% Silver Grade (Grams/Ton) 9.81 20.03 -51 % 14.99 14.56 3% Gold Recovery (%) 80.25 85.24 -6% 83.45 84.68 -1% Silver Recovery (%) 49.16 56.90 -14% 54.40 47.35 15% Gold: Silver Ratio 85.16 78.72

81.24 82.76



Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

