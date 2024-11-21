Montage Gold Repurchases 1% NSR Royalty on Its Koné Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2024 - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU, OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that it has repurchased a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty ("Royalty") on its Koné project, in Côte d'Ivoire, for a total cash consideration of US$10 million.

Martino De Ciccio, CEO of Montage, commented: "Given the strong liquidity sources recently secured, we are pleased to have the strategic and financial flexibility to exercise our right to repurchase a 1.0% royalty on our Koné project, as part of our prudent capital allocation strategy. We believe that this investment offers the ability to significantly enhance the value unlocked by our exploration efforts as many identified exploration targets are covered by the royalty repurchased.

Moreover, we are delighted with the results of the ongoing 60,000-meter drilling programme as it provides confidence in our ability to deliver on our recently announced Measured and Indicated Resource discovery target of at least 1 million ounces at a grade of more than 1 g/t Au, which would be 50% higher compared to the current Koné deposit grade, to be achieved before the commencement of production. This would represent significant returns on our exploration investment and aligns with our strategic objective of boosting production from the commencement of production while maintaining an annual production of at least 300koz for more than 10 years.

We are excited with the momentum generated across our business and look forward to continuing to rapidly progress our strategy of creating a premier African gold producer while delivering value for all our stakeholders."

The Royalty covers the properties previously held under Mankono Exploration Limited ("Mankono" or the "Property") which Montage purchased from Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") and Endeavour Gold Corporation ("Endeavour") in November 2022. As part of the acquisition, Barrick and Endeavour were granted a 1.4% and 0.6% net smelter return royalty, respectively, based on their relative ownership interest in the Property. The combined 2.0% royalty was subject to a 50% buyback option for a fixed cash consideration of US$10.0 million, to be exercised by the second anniversary of the acquisition of Mankono. Consequently, the transaction reduces the royalty on the Property from 2.0% to 1.0%, with Barrick and Endeavour retaining a 0.7% and 0.3% NSR royalty, respectively.

As shown in Figure 1, below, the Property initially comprised of 893km2, covers the original Gbongogo, Sissédougou and Sisséplé exploration licenses. The majority of the Gbongogo permit is now captured under the Koné project's mining permit, as announced on July 10, 2024, with the remaining retained under exploration licenses. The area hosts significant exploration potential as it encompasses the Gbongogo deposit along with a number of advanced exploration targets including Gbongogo South, Diouma North, Lokolo Main, Sean, Koban North, ANV and Yere North. Many of these targets support the Company's short-term strategic objective, as announced on October 7, 2024, of discovering more than 1 million ounces of higher-grade Measured and Indicated resources at a grade 50% higher than the Koné deposit, to be achieved before the commencement of production.

Figure 1: The Mankono Property outline and exploration targets





Source for Indicated Resources stated in map above: Updated Feasibility Study press release dated January 16, 2024 available on Montage's website and on SEDAR+. See "Technical Disclosure".

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Over the course of 2024, the Montage management team will be leveraging their extensive track record in financing and developing projects in Africa to progress the Koné project towards a construction launch.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

The Koné and Gbongogo Main Mineral Resource Estimates were carried out by Mr. Jonathon Abbott of Matrix Resource Consultants of Perth, Western Australia, who is considered to be independent of Montage Gold. Mr. Abbott is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The Mineral Reserve Estimate was carried out by Ms. Joeline McGrath of Carci Mining Consultants Ltd., who is considered to be independent of Montage Gold. Ms. McGrath is a member in good standing of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the work which she is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

2024 Exploration

All exploration work on Kone project is designed and carried out under the supervision of Montage Gold Corp, Executive Vice President, Exploration, Silvia Bottero, a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Samples used for the results described above come from Diamond Drilling Holes and are based on 1 metre composite sample. Core samples have been cut in two by core blade at the camp facilities then shipped by road to Bureau Veritas facility in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

For RC drilling, samples were collected over 1 metre downhole intervals from the base of the cyclone and split with a three-tier riffle split. Three kilograms samples were collected then shipped by road to Bureau Veritas facility in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. All samples have been crushed to 2mm (80% passing) with 1 kilogram split out for pulverization to 75?m (85% passing) then analysed by fire assay using a 50-gram charge.

Field duplicate samples are taken, and blanks and standards are inserted by Montage geologists into the sample sequence at a rate of one of each sample type per 25 samples. This ensures that there is a minimum 4% QA/QC sample insertion rate applied to each fire assay batch. The sampling and assaying are monitored and audited through analysis of these QA/QC samples by a consultant independent of Montage. QA/QC has been designed to be in line with industry best standards and to follow NI 43-101 standards and the interpretation reviewed by the Qualified Person. Individual batches are monitored for Standard and Blank failure during import to the database, whilst longer term QAQC trends are monitored on a periodic basis by Jonathan Hunt, consultant independent of Montage and Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London.

For further details of the data verification undertaken, exploration methods undertaken and associated QA/QC programs, and the interpretation thereof, and the assumptions, parameters and methods used to develop the Mineral Resource Estimates and the Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Koné Gold Project, please see the UFS, entitled "Koné Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire Updated Feasibility Study National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are encouraged to read the UFS in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the details summarized in this news release. The UFS is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Results for exploration drillholes used the following parameters: 0.3 g/t Au cut off for samples, 0.5 g/t Au minimum value composite and 2.0 metre maximum interval dilution length. Composite intervals represent (apparent) downhole thickness. "Including" represents >10 g/t Au.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Silvia Bottero, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mrs. Bottero, EVP Exploration of Montage, is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), a member of the Geological Society of South Africa and a Member of AusIMM.

