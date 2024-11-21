Happy Creek Completes Fieldwork at Silverboss and Hen-DL Projects

Vancouver, November 21, 2024 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a summary of the results of reconnaissance field work completed on its Silverboss and Hen-DL properties located in south-central B.C. during the 2024 field season.

Highlights

During the 2024 field season, the Company collected 56 rock, 113 soil, 17 stream sediment samples from the Silverboss and Hen-DL Projects (the "Projects").

The sample assay results confirm anomalous copper, gold and silver values and the potential for the discovery of a significant mineral deposit on both the Silverboss and Hen-DL Projects (the "Projects") (see Figure 1).

On the Hen-DL project the Company identified a large boulder (3m x 2.5m x 2.5m) that may have been sourced from the relatively unexplored area proximal to the Eureka thrust fault. The boulder returned highly anomalous assay results for nickel (2,080 ppm Ni), chromium (1,575 ppm Cr), cobalt (101.5 ppm Co) and platinum (0.009 ppm Pt) further demonstrating the potential of the mineralized system at the Projects.

Happy Creek, President and CEO Jason Bahnsen commented "The 2024 field sampling program assay results provide further confirmation of the potential to discover a significant, district-scale, mineral deposit on the Silverboss and Hen-DL Projects. The discovery of a large mineralized boulder on the Hen-DL property containing high assay results for nickel, chromium, cobalt and platinum is a new and exciting development for the project and a further demonstration of the extent of mineralization on the Projects. There are many drill-ready targets on the Projects including Horsetail, 10 Mile Creek, the Gus Zone and the 3km molybdenum anomaly on the claim boundary of the Boss Mountain mine."

The Silverboss and Hen-DL projects comprise contiguous claims with a combined area of approximately 172 square kilometres. The Silverboss property adjoins and surrounds the former Boss Mountain molybdenum mine (now owned by Glencore Canada Ltd and currently maintained on care and maintenance basis) and is contiguous with the Hen-DL to the south and east.

On the southern side of the Boss Mountain molybdenum mine, outcrop rock samples returned 0.112 g/t gold, 9.3 g/t silver and 625 ppm copper in a grab sample. An additional grab sample collected over a distance of approximately 200 metres south, returned 0.057 g/t gold. These results confirm the potential for copper-gold mineralization to the south of the Boss Mountain Mine that is potentially similar to the Horse Trail and 10 Mile Creek drill ready prospects that are to the west and north of the Boss Mountain mine.



At the Hen-DL Project, The sample assays returned up to 1.45 g/t gold in skarn mineralization at the Dike zone on the Hen property and approximately 4 km to the northwest, a stream sediment sample returned 0.199 ppm gold. On the DL property, reconnaissance soil sampling returned values of trace up to 0.11 ppm gold, 5.4 ppm silver. East of the DL adit, gold can be panned in the nearby creek and rock samples were taken in the un-explored area proximal to the Eureka thrust fault, a major continental-scale tectonic suture zone. Along a recently constructed logging road, two outcrop grab and two 3-4m rock chip samples collected over 555 metres average 3.6 g/t silver.



The Company also discovered a large gabbro-pyroxenite (ultramafic) rock boulder on the DL property that returned highly anomalous assay results for nickel (2,080 ppm Ni) chromium (1,575 ppm Cr), cobalt (100.5 ppm Co) and platinum (0.009 ppm Pt) that may also be sourced from the Eureka fault area.



Figure 1 - Silverboss and Hen-DL 2024 Sampling Results

Qualified Person Statement

The technical and scientific contents of this release have been prepared, verified and approved by David Blann, P.Eng., a director of the Company, and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All sample analyses were performed by ALS Global Laboratories, North Vancouver, B.C. Rock samples were prepared and analyzed using method Prep 31A, multi-element Aqua Regia digest ICP ME_ICP41 and Au_AA-23 fire assay for gold with results provided in ppm (parts per million) or %. One sample was tested for nickel using 4 acid digest and ME_MS 61 and PGM-MS-23, fire assay for PGE's and gold. Stream sediment and soils samples were prepared and analyzed by Prep41-A, multi-element Aqua Regia digest ME_ICP41 and Au_AA-23 fire assay for gold with results provided in ppm (parts per million) or %.

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.

Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100-percent-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia.

Projects include the Highland Valley Project, adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine that has been in continuous production for over 60 years, the high-grade Fox Tungsten deposit, the Silverboss molybdenum-copper-gold-silver project adjacent to Glencore's closed Boss Mountain molybdenum mine and the adjacent Hen-Art-DL gold and silver project.

Happy Creek is committed to responsible mineral resource development. The Company's priority is to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Communities in the territories in which the Company explores.

Additional information relating to Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com.

Forward Looking Statement

