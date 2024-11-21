Bolt Metals Looks To Position Itself As A Leader In U.S. Mineral Exploration Amid Renewed Focus On Domestic Resources

Vancouver - Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A3D8AK) (OTCQB: PCRCF) a mineral exploration company focused in identifying and developing copper and other critical mineral deposits, is proud to align its mission with America's renewed focus on strengthening domestic industries. As the Trump administration's "America First" agenda prioritizes domestic resource independence and economic growth, Bolt Metals is committed to advancing exploration projects that lay the groundwork for a resilient, self-reliant supply chain.

Exploring the Future of American Industry

Copper, and several other minerals are critical to modern infrastructure, renewable energy, and national defense. As global demand for these essential minerals grows, Bolt Metals is leading the charge to identify high-potential domestic discoveries that will reduce U.S. reliance on foreign imports. The Trump-era focus on reducing regulatory barriers and bolstering American industry provides an ideal environment for companies like Bolt Metals to thrive.

"The Trump administration's focus on unleashing American energy and resource industries has created a pathway for exploration companies to play a pivotal role in securing the nation's economic future," said Branden Haynes, CEO of Bolt Metals. "We are proud to align with this vision by prioritizing domestic exploration efforts that can lead to job creation, innovation, and enhanced national security."

Investing in Discovery

As part of its commitment to fostering growth, the Company plans to accelerate exploration initiatives in Montana, focusing on its 100% controlled, Soap Gulch property, an important metals discovery made over 40-years ago. The Company's strategy will incorporate modern exploration techniques at Soap Gulch, to gain an understanding of its full geological potential and how it could become part of America's mineral resource base.

Laying the Groundwork for American Resource Independence

Copper, and other strategic minerals are vital to the nation's future, enabling advancements in green energy, infrastructure modernization, and defense. Bolt Metals' focus on uncovering and developing untapped domestic resources is a critical step in building a supply chain that supports America's industrial and strategic goals.

About Bolt Metals

Bolt Metals is a forward-thinking company focused on discovering and developing high-grade copper and critical mineral assets in tier-1 jurisdictions. With a disciplined approach to low-cost M&A and efficient project evaluation, we leverage in-house technical know-how, historical data, and strategic locations to unlock significant value in the growing demand for electrification and renewable energy. Our flagship projects, Soap Gulch and Switchback, highlight the potential for high-grade discoveries that align with the energy transition.

