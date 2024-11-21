ESGold Corp. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, November 21, 2024 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF) is pleased to announce that it intends to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on December 11, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The specific time, location and format of the Meeting will be provided in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular, which will be filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca in advance of the Meeting in accordance with applicable securities law. The close of business on November 5, 2024, has been fixed as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting.

In other company business, the board of directors is pleased to announce the issuance of 0.75 million options to purchase one ESGold common share for a price of 24 cents for a period of one (1) year and 0.25 million options to purchase one ESGold common share for a price of 24 cents for a period of eighteen (18) months. In addition, the Company announces the issuance of 1.25 million Restricted Share Units ("RSUs"). The issuance of these options and RSUs are subject to regulatory vesting provisions and subject to approval from the CSE.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. is a resource exploration and processing company focused on environmentally responsible development. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its exploration projects toward feasibility and production, aiming to generate long-term value through sustainable resource recovery. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, exemplifies its commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management, positioning it as a forward-thinking leader in the sector as it prepares for future production phases.

