Maple Gold Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team

Vancouver, November 21, 2024 - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicholas (Nick) Furber, CA (ICAEW), CFA to the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately. Mr. Furber is a seasoned CFO with strategic capital markets experience in growth-oriented businesses within the mining industry. He will be assuming the CFO responsibilities from Mr. Michael Rukus, CGA, CPA who will continue with the Company in another role.

"I am delighted to welcome Nick Furber to our senior management team and look forward to his contributions as the Company enters an exciting new phase of growth," stated Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "His prior experience as CFO helping to guide mining companies from exploration, through development and into production will help drive ongoing value creation for Maple Gold shareholders. I would also like to thank Michael Rukus for his diligent work and stewardship of our finances during his time as Interim CFO and look forward to the continuity he will provide in his ongoing role with the Company."

Nick Furber, CA (ICAEW), CFA - CFO

Nick Furber, CA (ICAEW), CFA is senior financial professional with over 25 years of experience providing consulting, management and financial advisory services for private and publicly traded companies, primarily focused in the mining industry. This included 10 years as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. ("Dynasty") when Dynasty evolved from gold exploration into a producer listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Mr. Furber also brings over 10 years of accounting, mergers & acquisitions, valuations and due diligence experience in a variety of industries gained while working at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Furber was educated in the United Kingdom and has his Chartered Accountant (ICAEW) and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.

Stock Option Issuance

The Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options ("Options") to purchase an aggregate of 850,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") with an exercise price of $0.055 per Common Share to certain employees, officers, and consultants. Once vested, each Option is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of five years from the grant date. The Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") governs these Options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, which is in accordance with policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details regarding the Plan are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular filed on July 26, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing the district-scale Douay and Joutel gold projects located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The projects benefit from exceptional infrastructure access and boast ~400 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel mining complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and polymetallic discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:

Forward Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

