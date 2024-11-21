Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.: To Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Toronto, Canada - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce that its fully paid ordinary shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB) in the United States of America and will commence trading at the market open on Friday 22 November, 2024 under the ticker RSGOF.Highlights include:- Resouro to commence trading at market open on Friday 22 November, 2024 under the ticker RSGOF;- OTCQB trading and reporting of Resouro's ASX and TSX-V filings on the OTCQB platform provides efficient access for US investors and increased liquidity for shareholders; and- Resouro's OTCQB cross-listing allows North American investors to trade and settle in US Dollars (USD) and to trade in the North American time zone.Commenting on the Company's cross-listing on the OTCQB, Resouro's CEO, Alistair Stephens, said:"Resouro's cross-listing on the OTCQB provides a level of visibility and accessibility of the Company to North American individual and institutional investors in addition to the Company's ASX and TSX-V listings. The Company's decision to cross-list on the OTCQB is in response to inbound inquiries from potential North American investors wishing to invest in the Resouro titanium and rare earths story but are not in a position to trade on the Company's current exchanges. We anticipate that, over time, the OTCQB listing will potentially facilitate an increased level of liquidity in the Company's shares, to the benefit of all our shareholders."The cross-trading of Resouro's shares on the OTCQB facilitates convenient easier trading access for certain investors located in the US and allows these investors to trade the Company's shares in USD during the North American time zone. In addition to accessing a wider reach of potential investors and other interested stakeholders, trading on the OTCQB also enables the Company to engage with a broader network of data distributors and media partners through the US-facing OTC Markets platform.The ability to trade the Company's existing fully paid ordinary shares on the TSX-V and CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) on the ASX will not be affected by having the OTCQB listing. No new shares or CDIs have been issued. The Company will continue to make announcements and disclosures to the ASX and TSX-V in accordance with its current requirements under the rules of those exchanges.The Company's OTCQB application was supported and sponsored by Amvest Capital Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.





