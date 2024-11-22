Pluto Ventures Inc. Engages Fairfax Partners Inc.

Vancouver, November 21, 2024 - Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) ("Pluto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Services Agreement") with Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax"), pursuant to which Fairfax has agreed to provide a number of services which may be considered "Investor Relations Activities" under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Pursuant to the Services Agreement, Pluto will pay Fairfax an aggregate cash fee of $5,000 per month plus applicable taxes for a period of 12 months and month-to-month subsequently.

Fairfax is an investor relations and marketing consultancy firm headquartered in Vancouver, and it is arm's length to Pluto. To the Company's knowledge, Fairfax holds no securities of the Company.

Fairfax' principal is Daniel Southan-Dwyer who will provide the Services per the Service Agreement.

Fairfax Partners' address is #306 - 1238 Seymour Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 6J3 and can be contacted via e-mail at connect@fairfaxpartners.ca or via telephone 1-604-366-6277.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

