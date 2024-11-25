PERTH, Nov. 25, 2024 - Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 9:30am AWST and can be attended either in person or online in real-time.
A live webcast of the AGM will be available to all shareholders through the Teams Platform. Please use the following link to join the meeting:
Hot Chili 2024 AGM
Webcast participants will have the option to submit written questions during the meeting in relation to each resolution (as detailed in the Notice of Meeting dated 25 October 2024).
Attend in Person
Date
Thursday, 28 November 2024
Time
9:30am (AWST)
Registration will commence from 9.15am
Venue
Hot Chili, First Floor, 768 Canning Highway, Applecross WA 6153
This announcement is authorised by the Managing Director for release to ASX and TSXV.
For more information please contact:
Christian Easterday
Managing Director - Hot Chili
Tel: +61 8 9315 9009
Email: admin@hotchili.net.au
Carol Marinkovich
Company Secretary - Hot Chili
Tel: +61 8 9315 9009
Email: admin@hotchili.net.au
North American Investor Relations
Email: graham@hotchili.net.au
or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au
Disclaimer: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2024-annual-general-meeting-302315000.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!