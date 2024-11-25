Menü Artikel
2024 Annual General Meeting

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

PERTH, Nov. 25, 2024 - Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 28 November 2024 at 9:30am AWST and can be attended either in person or online in real-time.

A live webcast of the AGM will be available to all shareholders through the Teams Platform. Please use the following link to join the meeting:

Hot Chili 2024 AGM

Webcast participants will have the option to submit written questions during the meeting in relation to each resolution (as detailed in the Notice of Meeting dated 25 October 2024).

Attend in Person

Date

Thursday, 28 November 2024


Time

9:30am (AWST)

Registration will commence from 9.15am


Venue

Hot Chili, First Floor, 768 Canning Highway, Applecross WA 6153

This announcement is authorised by the Managing Director for release to ASX and TSXV.

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday


Managing Director - Hot Chili

Tel: +61 8 9315 9009


Email: admin@hotchili.net.au



Carol Marinkovich


Company Secretary - Hot Chili

Tel: +61 8 9315 9009


Email: admin@hotchili.net.au



North American Investor Relations

Email: graham@hotchili.net.au

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

Disclaimer: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2024-annual-general-meeting-302315000.html

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited


