Quetzal Copper Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, November 25, 2024 - Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces the addition of Ms. Lisa Thompson and the departure of John Fraser to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective November 19, 2024.

Ms. Thompson brings over 20 years of experience as a corporate/securities paralegal, working with both large and small public companies listed for trading on US and Canadian stock exchanges. For over five years, Ms. Thompson provided corporate secretarial consulting services for US and Canadian companies. She is a co-founder of Meraki Corporate Services in Vancouver, BC.

Mr. Fraser was a valued founding director. He provided guidance, insight, and contributions to corporate strategy during his tenure. We wish him well as he focuses on new ventures.

"We are pleased to have Lisa join Quetzal Copper to bring additional management and governance experience to our strong technical team. Lisa will replace John Fraser, a founding director who has played a key role in building our Company. We are excited to be in the field again as we prepare our Princeton project for drilling upon completion of the recently announced brokered financing," stated CEO, Matthew Badiali.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada, and one in Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to the producing Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231229