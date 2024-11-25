NOA Lithium Announces Brine Processing Results

BUENOS AIRES, November 25, 2024 - NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSX-V:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) (" NOA " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the significant progress of its flagship, Rio Grande Project (the " Rio Grande Project " or the " Project "). The Company has sent brine samples from the Project to a select few direct lithium extraction (" DLE ") supplies, of which XtraLit Ltd. (" XtraLit ") was one. XtraLit has a patented DLE process based on ion-exchange technology which consists of sorption, washing, desorption and post-desorption washing steps to process the brine. XtraLit completed its initial process test-work using its patented DLE technology on brine samples from the Company's Rio Grande's Project and provided promising initial results.

Highlights of the XtraLit results include:

Results: The outcome of XtraLit's DLE technology using its proprietary process recovered more than 91% of the lithium contained in the brine samples from Rio Grande.

Testing: Additionally, XtraLit's technology was very selective and effective in the extraction of lithium and the rejection of impurities (>98%) like magnesium, sodium, chlorine and others.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Rubacha states: "Our Rio Grande Project already demonstrated the potential with a robust resource of 4.7 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent at 525 milligrams per litre, which gives NOA the flexibility to develop the project using evaporation or DLE processes. Results received from XtraLit together with a recent announcement from Litica whereby they used an evaporation process to produce lithium carbonate from brines from the Rio Grande salar at its pilot plant, continue to confirm the potential of our flagship project. We continue the development of the project with the target of a Preliminary Economic Evaluation (PEA) of the Project during 2025."

DLE Process Evaluation

NOA has been working with a select few DLE providers. Results received from XtraLit show high recovery and rejection rates (>91% and >98% respectively).

As shown in the process flow below, brine sent to be tested in XtraLit's facilities contained 458 milligrams per litre and the eluate released contained 4,400 milligrams per litre of lithium concentration, which demonstrated the potential of the process for our Rio Grande Project.

Figure 1: XtraLit DLE Process Flow

Company Update

As previously announced in the Company's press release dated October 15, 2024, NOA and Clean Elements Ltd. (" Clean Elements ") are continuing to work diligently to achieve the closing of the said investment by Clean Elements in the Company on or before December 10, 2024, subject to requisite approvals, including but not limited to shareholder approval, of which such shareholder meeting will be held on December 4, 2024. Additionally, a second tranche closing pursuant to the general private placement previously announced of up to $2.7 million, ~$900,000 of which closed in a first tranche on November 8, 2024, is expected to close by the end of November 2024.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information On The Company

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Qualified Person

David O'Connor P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

