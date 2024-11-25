Majestic Gold Corp. Enters Into Share Purchase and Capital Increase Agreement

Vancouver, November 25, 2024 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS) is pleased to announce that through its 70.5% owned subsidiary, Persistence Resources Group Ltd, it has entered into a Share Purchase and Capital Increase Agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 52% of the Target Company, which controls the Muping Gold Project, for RMB 81.9M (approximately CAD$15.8M) (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition, for a total consideration of RMB 81.9M (approximately CAD$15.8M), for a 52% equity interest in Yantai City Mujin Mining Company Limited (the "Target Company") and the Muping Gold Project, is comprised of RMB 29.4M (CAD$5.7M) for the Share Purchase and RMB 52.5 (CAD$10.1M) for the Capital Increase. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Target Company will become an indirect, non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and its financial results consolidated into the Company's financial statements.

The Target Company is located in Yantai City, Shandong Province, China, approximately 28km from the Company's Songjiagou Gold Mine. Muping Gold Project holds three mining licenses gold mines: the DGZ Mine, the HH Mine and the CH Mine, with the DGZ Mine currently in production.

The Company has engaged SRK Consulting China Ltd to prepare a technical report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves of the Muping Gold Project. As of June 30, 2024, the Muping Gold Project has combined Indicated and Inferred Minerals Resources of 3.9 Mt at an average gold grade of 4.76 g/t, with a cut-off grade of 1.0 g/t, including 1.4 Mt of Probable Mineral Reserve with an average gold grade of 3.6 g/t, with a cut-off grade of 1.9 g/ at the DGZ Mine.

The Company's believes the acquisition of the Muping Gold Project aligns with its growth strategy of focusing on expanding its Mineral Resources.

The Acquisition is subject to the Company making all the necessary filings and obtaining all required regulatory approvals, including The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and any other necessary regulatory approval.

Additional information of the Acquisition and the Muping Gold Project can be found at https://majesticgold.com/projects/mining/muping-gold-project/

All technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo., who is a CEO and Director of the Company and a qualified person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About Majestic Gold

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

