SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces TSXV Approval of Consolidation

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2024 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated November 19, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the consolidation of the Company's common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation common share for every four (4) pre-Consolidation common shares. The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of the market on November 27, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation was approved by way of resolution passed by the board of directors of the Company.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 78446Q308 and the new ISIN number will be CA78446Q3089 for the post-Consolidation common shares. The Company currently has 19,375,371 common shares issued and outstanding, and after the Consolidation is effective there will be approximately 4,843,842 common shares issued and outstanding.

Any fractional post-Consolidation share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a share will be cancelled and any fractional post-Consolidation share that is at least or greater than one-half (1/2) of a share will be rounded up to one whole share. Registered shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., with instructions on how to exchange for new share certificates representing post-Consolidation shares. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own names will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Consolidation being effected on the stated date, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

