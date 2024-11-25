LaFleur Minerals Announces Resignation of Director and Termination of Partnership with Altitude Capital

VANCOUVER - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: WPNNF) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") announces today the resignation of independent director Michael Stier from the Company's Board of Directors and termination of the advisory services agreement with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc.

On behalf of the Board and management we would like to thank Michael for his valuable contribution as a director of the Company and throughout his subsequent tenure. We wish him the best with his future endeavours," expressed Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals.

The company also announces termination of the advisory services agreement dated September 1, 2024 with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: WPNNF) is focused on the acquisition and development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill and Property, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is over 15,000 hectares (150 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several others. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. The fully-refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 1,000 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing future mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations.

LaFleur is currently acquiring high-resolution airborne geophysics (mag VLF-EM) to help identify mineralized structures at Swanson and completing detailed soil surveys and prospecting/geological mapping for the purpose of drill hole targeting with the goal to commence diamond drilling on several targets within the next several months. Lafleur Minerals is also actively exploring its Mazerac Lithium Property adjacent to Power Metals' Mazerac Lithium Property.

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

Paul Ténière, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

E: info@lafleurminerals.com

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

1500-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

