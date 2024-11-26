Lafleur Minerals Announces Adjournment of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTC:WPNNF) (the "Company", or "LaFleur") announces that as a result of the Canada Post postal strike, the Company has adjourned the annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for December 19, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The Company has adjourned the Meeting to ensure it satisfies the notice and delivery requirements pursuant to applicable corporate and securities laws.

The Meeting will be reconvened on January 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). The Meeting will be held in person at the offices of McMillan LLP, 1500 Royal Centre, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4N7. The record date for the Meeting will remain the same. Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. is a North American junior mining exploration company that specializes in lithium and owns 100% of four properties, with two properties located in Quebec's highly sought after lithium regions, James Bay and Mazérac.

The Company's two flagship properties are located in the James Bay and Mazérac regions, covering approximately 303 km². The Vieux Comptoir property is located approximately 45km east of the Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project and 45km west of Winsome Resources, Adina project. The Mazérac property is located about 50km southwest of Val-d'Or and easily accessible. The property is located near Vision Lithium's Cadillac property and Winsome Resources' Decelles property.

