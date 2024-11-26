Copper Fox Updates Sombrero Butte Copper Project

Calgary, November 26, 2024 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its 100% owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Sombrero Butte Co. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on the Sombrero Butte project. The Sombrero Butte project is located approximately two kilometers south of the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit, which is currently undergoing exploration/development by Faraday Copper Corp.

The primary objective of the 2024 program is to obtain a more comprehensive chargeability/resistivity model for the project in conjunction with updated geology, alteration, and mineralization models to transition the project to the drilling stage. The 2024 program, in addition to the geophysical surveys, includes mapping, sampling, petrographic studies and whole rock, trace and zircon geochemistry. Results of these activities will be reported upon receipt of all the data from these activities and incorporated into an updated project compilation.

Elmer B. Stewart, President & CEO of Copper Fox commented "We are pleased to report that the planned seven-line survey (see news release dated October 8, 2024) has been completed and preliminary chargeability/resistivity and magnetotelliric data from five of the seven lines has been received. These preliminary results and the extrapolation of the Holy Joe fault onto the Sombrero Butte project have significantly expanded our knowledge base and continues to support our belief that a large Laramide age porphyry copper-molybdenum system is located within the project."

Geochronology

Age dating of samples from the Copper Creek intrusive (porphyritic hornblende-biotite granodiorite) at Sombrero Butte was performed by the Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research and yielded ages of 63.078 Ma and 62.971 Ma confirming the Laramide age of the intrusive.

Magnetic Modelling

The Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit is reported to be in the hanging wall of the Holy Joe fault, one of the main structural elements in the Copper Creek mining district and is considered to have played a significant role in the emplacement of the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit. This west dipping, NW-SE trending fault extrapolated southward onto the Sombrero Butte project based on public information and a reinterpretation of the 2022 high sensitivity airborne magnetic survey.

The large zone of limonite staining and quartz-sericite-limonite veining outlined by the 2024 mapping program is in the hanging wall of the Holy Joe fault and is interpreted to represent the pyrite shell of a porphyry copper system.

Analytical Procedures

Age dating (U/Pb zircon, based on 12 determinations) of samples from the Copper Creek intrusive was performed by the Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research located in Vancouver, British Columbia (CA-TIMS U-Pb isotopic data). Sample preparation included Zircon U-Pb laser ablation and ICP-MS for analytical data.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc., P.Geo., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

