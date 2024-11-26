Snowline Gold Receives the Robert E. Leckie Award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship for Second Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, November 26, 2024 - Snowline Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is honoured to announce its receipt of the 2024 Robert E. Leckie Award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship from the Government of Yukon. This is the Company's second consecutive year receiving the award for its environmentally conscious exploration practices in the Yukon Territory, including progressive reclamation of disturbances and ongoing clean-ups of historical third-party exploration and mining sites. In 2024, this included the first phase of a two-phase cleanup of the historical Plata mine staging area.

"We are grateful and excited to receive the Robert E. Leckie Award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship for our second consecutive year," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "I would like to thank the awards committee for the recognition, and I would especially like to thank our contractors and other collaborators involved in the first phase of clean-up efforts at Plata, including of course our team at Snowline. This award is a testament to our company's culture and our commitment to environmentally sound exploration and development. It also demonstrates the important secondary benefits that can stem from sound, robust projects moving forward in the exploration and mining space. We hope to continue building on this legacy as we advance our Valley discovery and ongoing regional exploration."

Cleanup work at Plata consisted of documenting, inventorying, stockpiling and limited removal of abandoned equipment and materials from historical exploration and mining activity. Small-scale silver mining occurred in the area primarily in the 1980s, with small-scale, high-grade underground operations on the nearby, third-party "Plata" and "Inca" projects. The cleanup was overseen and primarily conducted by Yukon-based contractors Archer Cathro & Associates (1981) Ltd. along with Snowline staff and a local trapline owner and supported by logistical contractors involved in Snowline's primary exploration activities. Stockpiled materials have been consolidated and prepared for future removal from site along the Plata winter trail (Figure 3). The Plata staging area and airstrip is roughly 8 km west of Snowline's Rogue Project. It is located on third-party mineral claims.

Additional components of Snowline's environmental practices include progressive reclamation of drill pads and revegetation test plots, pre-disturbance botanical inventories of key target areas, establishment of seed banks from native, on-site plants for use in revegetation, surface disturbance reduction via aerial drill moves, wildlife surveying, and hydrology and monthly water quality monitoring at 11 sites around the Valley deposit.

The Leckie Award is presented in up to three categories each year, with recognition for socially responsible practices, environmental stewardship, and innovation in mining in Canada's Yukon Territory. The awards committee comprises representatives from the Council of Yukon First Nations, the Yukon Chamber of Mines, the Klondike Placer Miner's Association, and the Government of Yukon. The award was presented at the 2024 Yukon Geoscience convention in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Figure 1 - Reclamation of historical Plata staging area for mining, exploration and other activities in the vicinity of Snowline's Rogue Project. Top: Debris prior to cleanup - remains of a burned-out trapper's cabin at the site. Middle: Same location following cleanup. Bottom: Abandoned vehicles, mining equipment and other non-combustible debris brought in along the Plata winter trail are inventoried and organized for removal during a planned second phase of the cleanup.

Figure 2 - Snowline representatives at the 2024 Yukon Geoscience awards banquet in Whitehorse, Yukon. From left to right: Zoë Goodyear (Database Manager), Jake Edwards (Geologist), Andy Turner (Exploration Manager), Brian Hegarty (VP Sustainability & External Relations), Steve Rennalls (Director of Operations), Dr. Nicolas Piette-Lauziere (Project Geologist), Scott Berdahl (CEO & Director), Sarah Weber (Independent Director), Dr. Craig Hart (Chair & Independent Director) & Thomas Branson (VP Exploration). Photo by Crystal Schick.

ROBERT E. LECKIE

Robert "Bob" E. Leckie (1957-1999) was a geographer and mining inspector who moved north from Alberta to serve in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District from 1987 through 1999. His legacy stems from a passion for innovation, collaboration between governments and industry, and the development of progressive land use practices for mining and reclamation.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is exploring its flagship 111,000 ha (1,110 km2) Rogue Project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits. The Company's first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

Since its launch in 2021, Snowline has progressed the Rogue Project's Valley target from a greenfield prospecting discovery to a significant bulk tonnage gold resource, with 4.05 Moz gold indicated mineral resource at 1.66 g/t Au and an additional 3.26 Moz inferred mineral resource at 1.25 g/t Au within a pit-shell constraint. The resource estimate numbers are supported by the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Rogue Gold Project: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate," authored by Heather Burrell, P. Geo., Daniel J. Redmond, P. Geo., and Steven C. Haggarty, P. Eng., with an effective date of May 15, 2024.

Figure 3 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties: Rogue, Einarson, Ursa, Cynthia and Olympus. The Valley target is one of several prospective reduced intrusion-related gold targets on the broader 30 x 60 km Rogue Project. The Plata staging area and airstrip is located at the northern end of the Plata winter trail, which connects to the government maintained North Canol Road.

