Benton Identifies Deep Electro-Magnetic Anomaly on the Great Burnt Copper Deposit and Continues to Intersect Significant Gold in Drilling at South Pond

Deep geophysical conductor identified which could substantially expand the Great Burnt Copper deposit to 1.1 km in length;

Excellent intercepts of gold at South Pond Area over 1.7 km with many results outstanding for Gold which could extend the zone to 2.3 km in length which remains open north and south;

Copper grades up to 3.48% with 2.21g/t Au over 0.90 m at South Pond Copper Zone along with high grade zones of 3.00 m grading 6.42g/t Au including 1.00 m of 15.72g/t Au with base metals pending;

New targets of Copper, Gold, Nickel and Zinc continuing to be identified for exploration follow up;

Large Nickel target outlined associated with a Magnetic Anomaly, untested EM conductors, large soil anomaly, up to 0.23% Ni in grab samples; and

A further 15,000 m drill program being planned for remaining 2024-2025.

Thunder Bay, November 26, 2024 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of an off-hole electro-magnetic conductor situated just below its deepest and southernmost drill hole, GB 24-48. If drilling successfully intersects copper-rich massive sulphides, the Company could substantially extend the Great Burnt Copper Deposit ("GBCD") strike length from its current 850 m to 1,050 m. The Company is planning immediate follow up drilling in the coming weeks to test the new anomaly. In the past 12 months, the Company has conducted extensive exploration extending and upgrading the GBCD with excellent drill results stated below:

Highlighted drilling from 2023-2024 programs:

GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu

GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu

GB-23-07: 12.30 m of 7.20% intersecting copper rich massive sulfide this will Cu, incl 7.00 m 10.60% Cu

GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au

GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu

GB-23-16: 13.67 m of 5.80% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 20.60% Cu

GB-23-18: 8.17 m of 4.22% Cu, incl 7.05 m of 4.11% Cu

GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu

GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu

GB-24-23: 7.00 m of 2.02% Cu, incl 4.00 m of 3.01% Cu

GB-24-32: 11.29 m of 3.10% Cu, incl 6.63 m of 5.57% Cu

GB-24-33: 20.92 m of 2.26% Cu, incl 2.98 m of 4.17% Cu

GB-24-37: 18.10 m of 1.99% Cu, incl 4.50 m of 7.24% Cu

Note: Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70% of core lengths

South Pond Gold Zone ("SPGZ") South Pond Copper Zone ("SPCZ")

The Company is also pleased to announce that drilling has extended the SPGZ gold mineralization in drilling to over 1.7 km strike length, with the zone remaining wide open to the north and south.

Located approximately 8 km north of the Great Burnt Lake Copper deposit, the SPGZ lies within a 3 km gold horizon which continues to yield wide gold intervals over substantial strike lengths. The Company remains optimistic about the area and is currently evaluating whether the large gold- bearing structure represents a continuous unit or a series of shallow plunging lenses. This will continue to be tested with several short drill holes.

Highlights from the SPGZ include 19.75 m grading 1.42g/t Au including 4.00 m of 3.08g/t Au in SP 24-13 and 22.50 m of 1.24g/t Au in SP 24-15 (See Figure 1, 2).

Figure 1: Cross Section 5362525N

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/231379_35df23d7e45ad9b0_002full.jpg

New higher grades from the far north at SPMZ indicate potential for higher grade lenses such as SP 24-23 which cut 3.00 m grading 6.42g/t Au including 1.00 m of 15.72g/t Au.

Results for SP 24-24 to SP 24-30 are expected shortly which could extend the SPGZ horizon to >2.3 km in strike.

Prior to this release, the SPGZ horizon has returned very significant intercepts including:

Hole SP-24-07 which intersected 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au;

Hole SP-24-03 which intersected 43.75 m grading 1.62g/t Au;

SP-24-09 also intersected 1.48g/t Au over 24.00 m, incl 3.09g/t Au over 2.00 m; and

Hole SP-24-10 cut two zones which returned 1.04g/t Au over 20.00 m, incl 3.62g/t Au over 2.00 m in the upper zone and a lower zone of 1.54g/t Au over 25.00 m, incl 2.41g/t Au over 7.00 m, incl 5.74g/t Au over 1.00 m.

These current results confirm a robust gold-mineralized system at South Pond which compliment the earlier results.

The Company has diligently developed a robust exploration model to guide ongoing work at the GBCD and the SPGZ deposits. This model, informed by focused field geological mapping, ground magnetics surveying, EM surveys, and geophysical interpretations, was collaboratively developed by Benton personnel and consulting geoscientists Mike Cooley and Alan King.

The new geological and geophysical model indicates that the mineralized sequence is structurally thickened due to folding and/or faulting. This result has created a near-surface zone of thicker mineralization that may be amenable to shallow open-pit mining methods. Notably, all intersections to date at SPGZ have been shallow and less than 100 m from surface.

All holes have intersected significant mineralization and thicknesses with drill core being cut and delivered to Eastern Analytical on a regular basis.

A table of the results to date are listed below showing the mineralized zone. (see Table 1, Figure 2).

Table 1: South Pond Drill Results

DDH #

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) SP-24-05

7.00 21.00 14.00 0.27 0.52

incl 7.00 10.30 3.30 0.75 0.91

incl 7.00 8.00 1.00 1.12 1.74













SP-24-06

21.90 32.30 10.40 0.44 0.67

incl 28.70 29.60 0.90 2.21 3.48













SP-24-13

3.25 23.00 19.75 1.42



incl 10.00 14.00 4.00 3.08



incl 12.00 13.00 1.00 5.30















SP-24-14

74.83 83.00 8.17 0.57



incl 80.00 81.00 1.00 1.09















SP-24-15

36.40 58.90 22.50 1.24



incl 41.40 45.40 4.00 2.08















SP-24-16

23.47 32.17 8.70 0.38



incl 31.50 32.17 0.67 1.19















SP-24-17

32.60 41.20 8.60 1.32



incl 36.60 38.60 2.00 2.10



and 50.05 59.30 9.25 0.47















SP-24-18

35.00 49.00 14.00 0.24





35.00 36.00 1.00 1.10















SP-24-19

64.70 65.30 0.60 1.05















SP-24-22

10.10 11.10 1.00 1.88















SP-24-23

59.75 66.50 6.75 2.90



incl 60.75 63.75 3.00 6.42



incl 60.75 61.75 1.00 15.72



Note: Widths quoted are true core length, at this early stage, further drilling is required to determine true width of mineralization



Figure 2: Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/231379_35df23d7e45ad9b0_003full.jpg

Nickel Target

Futhermore, the Company would like to also report that is has identified a large Nickel anomaly that could be similar to that of First Atlantic Nickel, located 6 km to the East of the Great Burnt Project (see Figure 3). Soil sampling completed by Benton has identified a large nickel anomaly associated with a magnetic high, that continues for approximately 8 km. Limited rock sampling has identified a large ultramafic rock unit that graded from 0.13% Ni to 0.23% Ni. The magnetic anomaly is also in proximity to various EM conductors which are of interest to the company. Benton will plan diamond drilling on a few selected targets to evaluate its potential.

Figure 3: Property Compilation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/231379_35df23d7e45ad9b0_004full.jpg

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project and Homeland Nickel holds the remaining 30% where they are funding their respective interest with Benton as the operator.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1, 2 and 3 drill programs returned impressive results with 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

