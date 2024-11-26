Leocor Gold Completing Site Visit at the Copper Creek Project, Newfoundland; Announces Marketing Agreement

Vancouver - Leocor Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CSE: LECR, OTCQB: LECRF), a resource company focussed on the development of several gold-copper projects in Eastern Canada is pleased to provide a further update on its upcoming drill campaign at the Baie Verte project, which comprises both the Copper Creek and Dorset Gold Projects, among others, located in north central Newfoundland, Canada.

Rally Drill Services and Resourceful Geosciences will be on site at the Copper Creek project early next week (December 2-4) to assess road conditions, access points in and around proposed drill pad locations, and slope access, and to determine the necessary site preparation needed for the upcoming drill program. In addition, Resourceful Geosciences will secure a location for core logging, cutting, and long-term storage. The Company will provide further updates as the occur.

Leocor's Baie Verte project is an approximately 2,000-ha contiguous exploration package that incorporates several claim areas including the Copper Creek project, a copper exploration target with compelling historical results. The Company is excited to begin detailed prospecting within areas of interest and systematically testing known zones of copper mineralization. The adjacent Dorset Gold Project is already established as containing several high-grade gold zones, and presents additional, highly prospective exploration targets.

The Copper Creek portion of the Baie Verte Project has had little copper-focused work completed over the past few years and provides excellent exploration potential. In 2021 the Company completed exploration work at Dorset and Copper Creek that included soil sampling, geophysics, LiDAR and high-resolution drive imagery surveys (see news release dated May 19, 2022).

Highlights of the program include:

Multiple targets identified along 7km northeast trending zone of anomalous gold in soils and a 4km subparallel trend of anomalous copper (+/- gold) in soils with results up to 2862 ppm copper ("Cu") and 1601 ppb gold ("Au").

Indications of two styes of mineralization on the project including VMS style copper (+/-gold-zinc) mineralization and structurally controlled gold mineralization with similarities to the nearby Pine Cover Mine.

A detailed 2021 soil program outlined a new 6.5 Km mineralized gold trend that was not previously known, and a base metal Copper-Zinc target measuring 1200m by 400m, located in proximity to the Terra Nova base metal deposit.

The nearby Dorset Gold Project is located south of the Pine Cove Gold Mine and features multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization. The Company completed a Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") drill program in late 2022 that tested six different target areas for gold and/or copper mineralization with 18 drill holes. The program was designed to follow up on previously announced exploration results.

Highlights from the 2022 RAB program include (see news release dated December 7, 2022):



Sharpie Ridge Target: 2.32 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 10.67m; including 10.2 g/t Au over 1.52m. New target that is open along strike and at depth.

Braz NE Target: 3.18 g/t Au over 4.57m from surface. New target that is open along strike and at depth.

Dorset Main Target: 1.41 g/t over 7.62m. Confirming geometry of the mineralized zone.



The Dorset project is highly prospective for additional high-grade gold zones and the 2024 program will be designed to test some of the priority zones within a prominent 1 x 2 km gold-in-soil anomaly delineated by Leocor in 2022.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Copper Creek soil anomaly, Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland

Marketing Agreement with Rumble Strip Media

Leocor Gold. has entered into a marketing agreement with Rumble Strip Media Inc. to enhance its investor awareness. Pursuant to the agreement, Rumble will provide certain social media, marketing and consulting services to Leocor in consideration for an upfront payment of $250,000 plus applicable taxes to Rumble. The agreement was signed on Friday November 22, 2024, and will start on November 26, 2024, for a period of 90 days. Rumble and its principals are arm's length to the company, and to the knowledge of the company, Rumble does not own, control or direct any securities of the company.

About Leocor's Baie Verte Project

The Baie Verte project combines the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Five Mile Brook and Copper Creek projects consisting of fourteen mineral licenses, totalling 80 claims, and covering 1995 hectares (19.95 square km).

The Baie Verte Peninsula represents one of the more productive and historical gold and base metal mining districts in Canada. The former Terra Nova base metal mine - one of several copper mines of the region, which operated during the late 1880's to early 1900's - lies 200 meters west of Leocor's Copper Creek claims. Former gold mining operations in the area include the Goldenville mine (of 1903-1906), located 8 km NE of the property, and the more recent Nugget Pond mine (1997-2000) of the eastern Baie Verte Peninsula area. Currently producing mines in the area include the Rambler base metal-gold mine (1961-present), located 14 km ESE of Baie Verte, and the Pine Cove and Stogertite mines (collectively, 2011-present) located 1.6 km and 5.4 km NE of the current property.

For more information regarding Leocor's Baie Verte Project including additional figures and assessment details including historic data, please visit: https://leocorgold.com/projects/baie-verte-district/.

Qualified Person



The technical information contained in this press release has been previously published and was reviewed and approved at that time by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, and Jodie Gibson, P. Geo, both independent qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration ground. Find out more at https://leocorgold.com/.

