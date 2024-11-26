Bronco Resources Starts Drilling at Placer Mountain

November 26, 2024 - Bronco Resources Corp. (TSX-V:BRON) ("Bronco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company's Placer Mountain project in Southern BC ("Placer Mountain" or the "Property"). Bronco Resources plans on drilling a minimum of 1,500 meters focusing on the Kodiak Zone where high-grade gold was first discovered in 2021. This is the first follow up program since the discovery. The 14,445-hectare Placer Mountain property is located 15 kilometers south of the Copper Mountain Mine and Mill1, owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Corbin Stewart, CEO, commented "We are pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at Placer Mountain for the first time since 2021. Placer Mountain is a new discovery with a large geochemical footprint and limited drilling providing a fantastic opportunity in southwestern BC. We look to maximize our budget and focus on putting as many meters as possible into the ground over the coming weeks. We have a dynamic group, with a technical team and drilling contractor local to southern British Columbia affording us significant cost savings and flexibility. We are also very excited to announce Tim Henneberry will join Bronco as its Technical Advisor. Tim was part of the original discovery team on the project and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. We would also like to thank Dr. Gerry Carlson for his efforts and guidance over the years through the discovery, prospecting, geochemical, trenching, and drilling programs."

Bronco has engaged Dorado Drilling headquartered out of Vernon, BC as our drilling contractor for this year's program. Dorado has extensive drilling experience in BC as well as the Yukon, NWT, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Newfoundland and Ontario. With eleven diamond drills currently in operation and over eighty employees Dorado has the experience and the tools necessary to get job done safely and accurately.

Drilling will focus on testing the 1.5 kilometers gold-in-soil anomaly at the Kodiak Zone. The 2021 discovery drill program on the Kodiak Zone only tested 150 meters of the 1.5 kilometers long anomaly. The 2021 program returned robust results with significant gold mineralization in all holes including intervals of 3.0m of 39.20 g/t Au and 80.40 g/t Ag in KZ-21-05 and 1.4m of 46.51 g/t Au and 32.20 g/t Ag in KZ-21-022.

Tim Henneberry - Technical Advisor

Bronco Resources is pleased to announce R. Tim Henneberry has joined Bronco Technical Advisor. Mr. Henneberry is a Professional Geologist registered in British Columbia Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 with 44 years of exploration and production experience in precious and base metals, uranium, and industrial metals. Mr. Henneberry is currently serving and has served as a founder, director, senior officer, and consultant to numerous TSXV and CSE listed companies since 2004.

Mr. Henneberry currently holds Board positions with Grit Metals Corp., iMetal Resources Inc., J4 Ventures Inc., Questcorp Mining Inc., Silver Sands Resources Corp., Tana Resources Corp. and Treviso Capital Corp. He also sits on the Advisory Boards of Atomic Minerals Corp. and Max Resource Corp.

Grant of Stock Incentives

The Company has granted an aggregate of 875,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan, subject to regulatory acceptance. These incentive stock options are exercisable at $0.09 per share for a period of 5 years.

1 This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Bronco does not have the right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

2 The intervals reported in these tables represent drill intercepts and insufficient data are available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals.

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo, technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this report.

About Bronco

Bronco Resources Corp. is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a Board of Directors seasoned in the mineral exploration industry and having extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties worldwide.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BRONCO

"Corbin Stewart"

Corbin Stewart, Chief Executive Officer

For additional information visit Bronco's website at www.broncoresources.com or contact:

Bronco Resources Corp.

Corbin Stewart

Chief Executive Officer

info@broncoresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking Information", as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that the Company maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate, future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as other assumptions risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR website at sedarplus.ca

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF BRONCO AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE BRONCO MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.