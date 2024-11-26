Durango Leverages AI Technology to Advance Babine West Copper Gold Exploration Project

Vancouver, November 26, 2024 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V: DGO) (Frankfurt: 86A1) (OTCQB -ATOXF) ("Durango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of an innovative Artificial Intelligence ("AI") driven technology company to enhance its exploration efforts at the Babine West copper gold project, located in the highly prospective Babine porphyry belt of British Columbia.

This advanced AI technology leverages government geophysical data, historical property and regional information, and thousands of potential geological scenarios to pinpoint the highest-probability drill targets. By providing precise, drill-ready targeting data, including depth, width, orientation, and optimal drill locations, this approach significantly reduces the time, cost, and complexity associated with early-stage exploration.

This AI exploration process involves approximately one day of data input followed by one to two weeks of computation, delivering hyper-targeted geological insights in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods. The AI technology is particularly effective in porphyry exploration, making it an ideal fit for the Babine West Property.

Given recent discoveries and ongoing success in the Babine region, as well as the proximity of the Company's claims to notable projects such as the NAK and Duke deposits, Durango and its new technical team have identified three high-priority target areas for initial focus. The Company intends to expand this AI-based program across its entire property portfolio as part of its commitment to maximizing exploration efficiency and potential for success.

The AI technology company engaged by Durango was founded and developed by two Stanford University PhD's specializing in geology and geophysics. Their innovative platform has already demonstrated proof of concept, achieving significant results for other projects globally. The technology's success in delivering accurate, high-value exploration targets provides great promise in its potential to unlock value for Durango's shareholders.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango Resources, commented, "We are thrilled to integrate this new AI technology into our exploration strategy. Durango's Babine West project border is approximately 2km from American Eagle's NAK property discovery drillhole 23-17 which returned 302.1m at 1.09% CuEq. Deploying this new AI technology will accelerate our understanding of Babine West and help us move rapidly toward impactful exploration results. Durango is continuing with its new corporate strategy, which includes leveraging innovation to enhance value creation for shareholders."

Further updates on the Babine West program and AI pilot project will be shared as they become available.

Durango Resources Babine Copper-Gold Project

Includes The Babine North, West, East, and South claim areas

4,635 total hectares



Click Image To View Full Size

Fig. 1 - Babine Area Claim Map

About the Babine West Copper Gold Project

The Babine West property covers three mineral claims and is bordering the west side of American Eagle's NAK property (TSXV-AE) and borders Amarc Resources' Duke Property (TSXV-AHR).

American Eagle has encountered significant drill intervals of high-grade gold and copper mineralization at NAK. Amarc's Duke Property covers 722km2 in the "DUKE District", which hosts the DUKE Deposit, which is open to expansion, and includes a series of deposit-scale exploration targets.

The geology of the Babine West claims consists of a granodiorite stock containing phases of quartz monzonite and hornblende biotite feldspar porphyry of the Eocene Babine Intrusion. These cut grey, locally graphitic siltstones of the Middle to Upper Jurassic Ashman Formation. Stratified intermediate composition tuffs and/or greywacke and mudstone with minor silicification and some graded sandstones occur locally. The units are locally and strongly fractured and cemented with quartz and/or pyrite. Thus far pyrite has been identified in six outcrops and chalcopyrite in one at Durango's Babine West Property.

For more information on the Company's entire Babine portfolio, please visit: https://durangoresourcesinc.com/projects/babine-copper-projects/



Click Image To View Full Size

Fig. 2 - Babine West and Immediate Area Map

None of the historical information in the release has been verified yet by the Company and should not be relied upon.

Melanie Mackay, PGeo, EGBC (Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia) 35256, APEGA (Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta 305012), is a director and qualified person for Durango and approves the technical content of this news release.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company's holdings currently include a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia, claims near the Troilus Gold Camp, claims in the Nemaska Camp known for lithium and high-grade polymetallic nickel copper PGM, as well as claims in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp of Québec.

For further information on Durango, please visit www.durangoresourcesinc.com and www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

