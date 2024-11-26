Super Copper Announces DTC Eligibility of Common Shares

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2024 - Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Super Copper's shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, Super Copper's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

"Achieving DTC eligibility is a significant step forward for Super Copper, as it simplifies trading for our U.S. investors and expands access to a broader audience," commented Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "This milestone aligns with our commitment to enhancing liquidity and shareholder value, making it easier and more efficient for investors to participate in the growth of Super Copper as we advance our copper exploration business."

Issuance of Options

The Company also announces the issuance of an aggregate of 200,000 options to a consultant of the Company (the "Options"). Each Option allows the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (the "Shares") upon the terms and conditions of the applicable agreement. All of the Options are exercisable over a five-year term expiring November 22, 2029, at a price per Share of $0.275.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's DTC eligibility, the expected impact of DTC eligibility on trading liquidity, and the Company's ability to attract a broader U.S. investor base. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "will," "may," and similar expressions, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general market conditions, investor interest, regulatory changes, and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There is no assurance that the DTC eligibility will result in improved liquidity or broader investor access as anticipated.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.