Investor and Shareholder Update Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - November 27, 2024 - Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to advise that Ken Brinsden, the Company's President, CEO and Managing Director, will host a live investor webinar tomorrow, 27 November 2024, to provide shareholders and investors with an update on recent exploration and development activities at the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada.

Mr Brinsden will provide an update on the extensive drilling program completed as part of the 2024 Summer-Fall program, the progress of the Pre-Feasibility Study, recently reported ESG initiatives and ongoing strategic and market engagement, as well as the outlook for 2025.

There will be an opportunity for investors, analysts and shareholders to submit questions via the Q&A tab within the webinar portal following the completion of Mr Brinsden's presentation. Alternatively, questions can be submitted in advance via email to the Company's Investor Relations Manager, Mr Olivier Caza-Lapointe, at ocazalapointe@patriotbatterymetals.com.

Mr Brinsden will host two webinars to facilitate investor and shareholder participation in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere time zones.

Registration Details

Australia / Asia Time Zone - Commencing at 9.00am Australian Western Standard Time / 12.00pm Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time / 8.00pm Canadian Eastern Standard Time and will last approximately 45 minutes. Investors, shareholders and media can register to attend the webinar via the following link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/read-corporate/Patriot-Battery-Metals-TSX-PMET-ASX-PMT

North American Time Zone - Commencing at 10.00am Canadian Eastern Standard Time / 7.00am Pacific Standard Time / 11.00pm Australian Western Standard Time and will last approximately 45 minutes. Investors, shareholders and media can register to attend the webinar via the following link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/read-corporate/Patriot-Battery-Metals-TSX-PMET-ASX-PMT-7315d32fd112a5e5c6f036d7

A recording of the webinar will be released through Patriot's website and social media platforms for the benefit of investors who are unable to attend the live webinar.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director.

____________ 1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O (open pit), 0.60% Li 2 O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li 2 O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of June 27, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-and-shareholder-update-webinar-302316602.html

SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.