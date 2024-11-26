Yara share purchases and mandatory notification of trades

The Foundation for employees' shares in Yara ("Stiftelsen for ansattes aksjer i Yara") has today purchased shares in the market as part of the employee share purchase program in Norway.

As part of Yara's employee share purchase program in Norway, the Foundation for employees' shares in Yara ("Stiftelsen for ansattes aksjer i Yara") has today purchased in the market a total of 47,200 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) at an average price of NOK 313.8409 per share.

Employee share purchase program:

Permanent Yara employees in Norway can take part in the annual offer to buy Yara shares for a value of either NOK 7,500, NOK 15,000 or NOK 30,000. Based on the three alternatives, Yara employees purchased either 24 Yara shares, 48 Yara shares or 95 Yara shares at NOK 315.00 per share. In total, Yara employees purchased 47,792 Yara shares from the Foundation for employees' shares in Yara. A total of 570 employees participated in the program. Following these transactions, the Foundation for employees' shares in Yara currently owns 73 Yara shares.

PDMR trades:

The share purchases linked to the employee share purchase program by the following Yara Board members and Deputy Board members are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

Board member Rune Bratteberg bought 95 shares and following this purchase, owns 673 Yara shares.

Board member Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr bought 95 shares. Simon Brage Fossdal Høimyr, closely associated to Board member Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr, bought 95 shares. Following these purchases, Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr and her close associates own 676 Yara shares in total.

Board member Geir O. Sundbø bought 95 shares and following this purchase, owns 645 Yara shares.

Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik bought 95 shares. Steinar Sletten, closely associated to Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik, bought 48 shares. Following these purchases, Eva Safrine Aspvik and her close associates own 1,209 Yara shares in total.

Deputy Board member Kari Marie Nøstberg bought 48 shares and following this purchase, owns 642 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Vidar Viskjer bought 95 shares and following this purchase, owns 673 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Per Harald Eriksen bought 95 shares and following this purchase, owns 241 Yara shares.

Deputy Board member Veronique Revoy bought 95 shares and following this purchase, owns 1,280 Yara shares.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen

Head of Investor Relations

M: +47 920 900 93

E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

