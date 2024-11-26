Early Warning Notice Regarding Red Lake Gold Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62 - Mr. Ryan Kalt reports that he has acquired an additional ownership position in the securities of Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Issuer") as represented by the acquisition, on an aggregate direct and indirect basis, of 1,267,000 common share units of the Issuer (the "Acquired Common Shares") so acquired through open-market transactions on public exchanges as herein described. The Acquired Common Shares were purchased through open market facilities between September 7, 2024 and November 26, 2024, inclusive, with 761,000 of the 1,267,000 so described common shares having been acquired on November 26, 2024, thereby triggering the reporting threshold of the regulatory filing so herewith associated.

Mr. Kalt paid total market consideration, on a combined direct and indirect basis, of $80,587.50 for the Acquired Common Shares, as so likewise and more particularly set forth in the Form 62-103F1 associated with this notice.

The Acquired Common Shares represent 2.80% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

As at the date hereof, Mr. Kalt now owns and controls, on an aggregate direct and indirect basis, a total of 24,524,800 common shares of Red Lake Gold, representing approximately 54.2% of the Issuer's now issued and outstanding common shares.

Mr. Kalt is an approved Control Person of the Issuer (as that first term is defined by the Canadian Securities Exchange).

The described securities acquired were so acquired by Mr. Kalt for investment purposes. Mr. Kalt may acquire additional securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In the alternate, to obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Kalt at 1.403.454.2984.

