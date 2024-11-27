Availability Of Annual General And Special Meeting Materials And Alternative Voting Procedures

TSXV - AGAG

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2024 - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") announces that, due to the current delays and suspension of mail service in Canada due to the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers that commenced on November 15, 2024 (the "Postal Strike"), the notice of meeting and information circular (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming annual and general special meeting being held on Tuesday December 17, 2024 (the "Meeting") have not yet been mailed, but have been posted and are accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.argentasilver.com. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned websites, or may contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") toll-free between the hours of 8:30 AM and 8:00 PM EST at 1-800-564-6253 or email at service@computershare.com to request copies of the Meeting Materials. In the event that the Postal Strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting Materials in the normal course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the Meeting. The Company is in the process of evaluating its options with respect to relief from the mailing requirements for the Meeting Materials and will provide an update if and when such relief is granted.

How Registered Shareholders Can Vote

Registered shareholders are shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company, and not through a brokerage account or depository company. The Company is advised that registered shareholders may submit their votes by proxy by completing the form of proxy available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile or on the Company's website (both linked above) and sending the completed proxy to Computershare by email at service@computershare.com. Registered shareholders who require assistance submitting their votes by proxy may contact Computershare toll-free between the hours of 8:30 AM and 8:00 PM EST at 1-800-564-6253 or email at service@computershare.com.

How Beneficial Shareholders Can Vote

Beneficial shareholders are shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary. Beneficial shareholders should contact their brokerage house or depository company or other intermediary and ask to obtain their voting control number and the steps of how to vote, which could include internet voting, completing a form of proxy and emailing it, directing your broker over the phone on how you wish to vote or some other method as described by your brokerage house or depository company.

Financial Statements and MD&A

Copies of the Company's annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (collectively, the "Financial Statements and MD&A") have been filed and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company will provide physical copies of the Financial Statements and MD&A to securityholders upon request by phone at 604-609-6100 or email at mborthwick@fiorecorporation.com. Following the conclusion of the Postal Strike, shareholders requesting Financial Statements and MD&A will be delivered those documents in the ordinary course.

